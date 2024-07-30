SS Rajamouli Doc to Batman: Caped Crusader—Here’s This Week’s OTT Binge List

Hyderabad: New week calls for a fresh list of films and series from around the world to binge on. Films of varied genres are all set to grace the OTT platforms this week from the highly awaited series Modern Masters, debuting with documentary on legendary filmmaker S S Rajamouli to the animated film Batman: Caped Crusader. Have a look at all the new movies and web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes - August 2 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The fourth film in the Planet of the Apes reboot series takes place a few generations after Caesar's rule. It dives into a world where apes have superseded humans as the main species and are organised into numerous clans with intricate social structures. The story revolves around Noa, a young chimpanzee played by Owen Teague, and his friends Soona (Lydia Peckham) and Anaya (Travis Jeffery), as they undergo a terrifying test involving an eagle egg. After passing it, they discover that their rival tribe, led by the despotic Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), has destroyed their community. Misinterpreting the teachings of the legendary Caesar, Proximus Caesar enslaves other clans in an attempt to access human technology that is stashed away in an enigmatic vault. Noa makes friends with Mae (Freya Allan), a human with a hidden objective, and Raka (Peter Macon), a sage orangutan, as he makes his way through this dangerous terrain.

Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli - August 2 (Netflix)

Modern Masters is a biographical documentary that will explore the remarkable career of Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, who is well-known for his ground-breaking films like Baahubali and RRR. It provides an engaging look into Rajamouli's artistic development, from his modest origins to his ascent to prominence in the film industry. Exclusive interviews with film industry icons like Joe Russo and James Cameron are included, along with bits from Rajamouli's close associates Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Rana Daggubati, and Ram Charan. In addition to showcasing the filmmaker's enormous accomplishments, the movie offers a behind-the-scenes peek at his creative filmmaking process.

Batman: Caped Crusader - August (Prime Video)

Batman: Caped Crusader is all set to stream on Prime Video from August 1. With this brand-new animated series, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm provide a novel, noir-inspired interpretation of the Batman mythos. The story explores the depths of Gotham City, offering a grimier, more developed picture of the Dark Knight's formative years. In this reinvented story, a family tragedy leads Bruce Wayne to become Batman. To combat the corruption afflicting Gotham and build new allies, he must battle a vicious killer who is leaving cryptic clues. Among the voice actors are David Krumholtz, Christina Ricci, and Hamish Linklater.

Unstable season 2 - August 1 (Netflix)

Unstable season 2 will continue the humorous and poignant story of the father-son duo Ellis (Rob Lowe) and Jackson (John Owen Lowe) Dragon. This season, biotech genius Ellis sets up a series of sophisticated tests and mental games for Jackson to see if he has the mental strength to take over the family business. As he navigates these exams, a charming newcomer named Peter (Lamorne Morris) adds fuel to the already heated father-son battle. Georgia (Iris Apatow), Anna's rebellious ex-stepdaughter, steps in as an intern and stirs up trouble in the office.

Borderless Fog - August 1 (Netflix)

This Indonesian film, originally titled Kabut Berduri, follows Detective Sanja (Putri Marino) as she embarks on a horrific investigation into a series of mystery serial murders near the Indonesia-Malaysia border. As Sanja looks more into the case, she encounters terrifying shades from her past, which lead her to dark and long-buried societal truths. This quest for justice requires her to navigate a maze of deception and danger, which tests her both professionally and personally.