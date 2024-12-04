ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun, Tollywood Stars to Attend Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita's Grand Wedding Today

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding in Hyderabad will see Tollywood's biggest stars, including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and more.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Wedding: Star-Studded Guest List Revealed (Photo: IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 55 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to exchange vows today, December 4, 2024, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding promises to be a grand affair, graced by a host of prominent personalities from the Indian film industry, making it one of the most talked-about events of Tollywood. The guest list will include a star-studded ensemble of actors, directors, and sports personalities, including family and close friends.

Among the biggest names expected to attend are South Indian cinema's leading stars, with figures like Allu Arjun and his family, Prabhas, and SS Rajamouli leading the way. Apart from the Akkineni family and the Daggubati family, who are naturally integral to the celebration, the Chiranjeevi family, this is, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, will be in attendance, along with Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela.

Adding to the excitement, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar will also be present to bless the couple. Another celebrated couple attending will be Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, whose presence will bring more star power to the ceremony. Nayanthara, who shares a close bond with Sobhita, is expected to attend the celebration, along with several other prominent figures from the film industry. Moreover, badminton champion PV Sindhu will also grace the occasion.

The wedding ceremony is set to take place at Annapurna Studios, a significant venue established by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. As for the attire, Sobhita is expected to don a stunning traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, complemented by real gold zari, while Naga Chaitanya will honour his family traditions by wearing a 'Pancha'.

TAGGED:

