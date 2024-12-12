From Mahanati to Thalaivii, 5 Must-Watch Biopics on Actors That Celebrate the Cinema Legends

Hyderabad: Biopics have long fascinated the film industry, and recent years have witnessed a resurgence of these cinematic tributes. From Hollywood to Bollywood, biographical dramas have captivated audiences worldwide, offering a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary individuals. In this article, we will delve into the world of biopics, exploring some remarkable films based on the lives of actors and musicians.

Mahanati: The Rise and Fall of a South Indian Superstar

One such biopic is Mahanati, a 2018 Telugu-language film that tells the story of Savitri, a legendary South Indian actor who ruled the industry for two decades. Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati stars Keerthy Suresh as Savitri, with Dulquer Salmaan playing her husband, Gemini Ganesan. The film is a poignant portrayal of Savitri's turbulent life, her rise to fame, and her dramatic downfall.

Mahanati received widespread critical acclaim for Keerthy's performance and Ashwin's screenplay and direction. The film grossed Rs 83 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing female-centric South Indian film.

Thalaivii: The Turbulent Life of J. Jayalalithaa

Another notable biopic is Thalaivii, a 2021 film based on the life of Indian actor-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A.L. Vijay, Thalaivii stars Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa, with Arvind Swamy playing M.G. Ramachandran. The film explores Jayalalithaa's remarkable journey, from her early days as an actor to her rise as a powerful politician. Although Thalaivii received mixed reviews, Ranaut's performance was praised by critics.

Amar Singh Chamkila: The Elvis of Punjab

Amar Singh Chamkila, a 2024 biopic, tells the story of the influential Punjabi musician. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila, with Parineeti Chopra playing his second wife, Amarjot. Chamkila's life was marked by his unique style, which blended traditional Punjabi music with modern flare. The film follows Chamkila's journey, from his humble beginnings to his rise as a musical icon.

Iruvar: A Cinematic Tribute to M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa

Iruvar, a 1997 Tamil film, pays tribute to the lives of M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi, and J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film features Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Rai in a dual role, exploring the complex relationships between these cinematic and political legends. Set against the backdrop of Tamil cinema and politics, Iruvar marked Aishwarya Rai's debut, earning her critical acclaim for her performance. Although not a biopic, the film draws inspiration from the real-life friendship and fallout between Tamil Nadu's future chief ministers, M.G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi. With its unique blend of politics and cinema, Iruvar has become a landmark film in Tamil cinema. Though it is not official biopic, the film offers a glimpse into the lives of Tamil Nadu's most influential figures in cinema and politics.

Elvis: Glimpse into Icon's Life

The 2022 biopic Elvis tells the story of the American rock and roll singer and actor Elvis Presley. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, Elvis stars Austin Butler as Presley, with Tom Hanks playing Colonel Tom Parker. The film explores Presley's life, from his early days as a musician to his rise as a global icon. Elvis received widespread critical acclaim, with Butler's performance earning him numerous awards.

Biopics have long fascinated audiences, offering a glimpse into the lives of extraordinary individuals. From Mahanati to Elvis, these films serve as a great example of cinematic excellence in showcasing the story of an actor's life off-screen.