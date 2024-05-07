From Kim Kardashian's Cinched Waist, Katy Perry's AI Image, Tyla's Sand Dress, to More at Met Gala

Hyderabad: The fashion extravagant affair Met Gala 2024 is here. The dress code for this year was the Garden of Time and many celebrities made fashion statements in floral outfits. However, some stars stood out with their viral moments or choice of dress at the ultra-exclusive event. From Kim Kardashian's 'disappearing' waist, Taya's sand dress, Katy Perry's viral AI pictures from the Met Gala to Doja Cat's wet dress, here are some of the viral moments from this year's gala.

While many were drawn to the floral aspect of the evening's dress code, Tyla focused on the theme of time for her Met Gala debut outfit. The singer wore a Balmain gown designed by Olivier Rousteing, which was sculpted from a cast of her body and then made of three distinct colours of sand with micro-crystal studs to lend sparkle to every minute movement the South African singer makes. The strapless gown cascades down into an organza mermaid train. In an unusual moment, Tyla had to be carried up the Met steps to protect the precious outfit.

Kim Kardashian once again made her impact on the Met Gala, showing up at the 2024 red carpet sporting a corset-style dress. The 43-year-old star wore an off-the-shoulder creation by John Galliano to this year's gala, paired with a cashmere sweater and a silver corset crafted from antique brocade fabric. The mother of four has a lengthy history of stunning Met Gala performances, dating back to her debut in 2013, when she arrived on the arm of then-boyfriend Kanye West.

In a strange turn of events, Katy Perry started trending on the internet despite giving the event a miss. Even though Katy Perry did not attend this year's A-list event, AI-generated images of her at the Met Gala 2024 became popular on social media. One of the photos shows the Roar singer on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, wearing a light beige embroidered gown with flowers.

The AI photos received millions of likes and views on X, compelling Katy to respond to the viral photographs. Taking to Instagram, the singer mocked the AI-generated photos, captioning them, "couldn't make it to the MET, had to work". She also posted a screenshot of a chat with her mother, who thought she was at the event. "Lol, mum, the AI got you too, beware!" she responded.

Talking about another stunner, Doja Cat stunned the world as she attended the Met Gala today. The Met Ball is notorious for the over-the-top and crazy outfits worn by celebrities, and Doja, who is known for her unique sartorial choices and daring ensembles, did not shy away from turning attention with her appearance at this year's event. The musician and rapper donned a soaked cotton T-shirt dress. Many people were surprised by her see-through clothing.