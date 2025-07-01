From Kareena To Shanaya: Star Kid Debuts That Didn't Go As Planned

Hyderabad: The world of Bollywood is often seen as a land of dreams, especially for star kids. With famous surnames, established connections, and access to top filmmakers, one might assume that their journey into the film industry would be smooth and straightforward. However, the reality has been different for many. Several star kids have faced unexpected setbacks, shelved projects, and delays that disrupted their grand debuts.

Here's a look at four popular star kids whose Bollywood launches didn't go as planned.

1. Shanaya Kapoor: From Bedhadak to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, was all set to make her debut with Bedhadak, a film announced in 2022 under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie had created quite a buzz, and Shanaya's launch was seen as the next big moment in the star kid pipeline. But despite the hype, Bedhadak was quietly shelved, with no clear explanation from the makers.

Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak that got shelved (Photo: Film Poster)

Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor, later revealed on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that the experience left Shanaya "traumatised." In the show, Maheep opened up about the challenges their family faced during that period, including COVID-related health scares and personal losses.

Following this setback, Shanaya signed a pan-India film Vrusshabha alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Unfortunately, that film too faced delays. Finally, Shanaya will now be making her debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, set to release on July 11, 2025.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan: Replaced in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Many don't know that Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood's most successful actresses, was originally set to debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). The film had even begun pre-production with Kareena in the lead, but she exited the project due to a reported disagreement between her mother Babita and director Rakesh Roshan.

As a result, newcomer Ameesha Patel stepped into the role, and the film became a massive hit, launching both Hrithik and Ameesha's careers. Kareena, on the other hand, made her debut with J.P. Dutta's Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

In a later interview, Kareena admitted she followed her instincts at the time. "I believe in destiny," she said, adding that Refugee allowed her to do something slightly non-commercial, which felt more right for her at that moment.

3. Abhishek Bachchan: The Shelved Samjhauta Express

Abhishek Bachchan, son of Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, also faced a rocky start. His first intended film, Samjhauta Express, was supposed to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It was a light-hearted story about the India-Pakistan relationship and featured a star-studded cast including Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Rani Mukerji.

However, despite their efforts, the film couldn't find producers and was shelved. Abhishek later wrote on social media that he had met countless producers and directors trying to get his debut but nothing worked out.

Luckily, his look for Samjhauta Express caught the attention of director J.P. Dutta, who cast him in Refugee. The film may not have been a blockbuster, but it gave Abhishek the platform to start his journey in Bollywood. Years later, he collaborated with Rakeysh Mehra on Delhi-6, fulfilling their original dream of working together.

4. Sara Ali Khan: Missed Out on Jawaani Jaaneman

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, had a bumpy start too. Before her actual debut in Kedarnath and Simmba, she was offered the lead role in Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite her father Saif.

The film, which eventually starred Alaya F, could have marked a unique father-daughter pairing. Saif later revealed in an interview that he suggested Sara should work with actors closer to her age, like Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh, to build her career on her own terms. He also recognized that working with a family company can be tough, and the timing just did not match.

Sara's first film – Kedarnath – also took time, experienced delays, and some production issues, making the road to the silver screen not the easiest. Nevertheless, she left an impression in her performances.

The Pressure of a Name

Being a star kid in Bollywood is both a privilege and pressure. While a connection can provide opportunities to get foot-in-the-door, it may not provide everything. These stories highlight that even the highest of stars have setbacks of delays, 'no's and career transition.

While these actors found a way in, they experienced a loss personal as well as industry politics. The stories highlight that no matter if you start with a legacy, it is about putting in the work, waiting, and timing.