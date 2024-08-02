ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Kareena, Deepika to Mahesh Babu: Celebs Cheer as Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze at Paris Olympics 2024

The athlete has received a great deal of praise for his amazing performance on the global stage from noted personalities from different domains. Additionally, several Bollywood celebs cheered for the former ticket collector on social media. Joining the chorus were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Mahesh Babu, Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani, veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, and others.

Hyderabad: Shooter Swapnil Kusale made a noteworthy accomplishment for India by taking home a bronze medal in the men's 50m Rifle at the Paris Olympics in 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other stars congratulated him on his historic victory. With Swapnil's win, India's medal tally at the Olympics stands at 3 bronze medals.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bebo wrote: "Congratulations @swapnil_kusale," along with clap emojis and the Indian flag. Deepika, on the other hand, in her signature style, posted Swapnil's picture along with his score in the game. Congratulating the sports star, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Congratulations. Making India Proud."

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty hailed the Bronze winner saying, "Another incredible feat - what an amazing performance @swapnil_kusale You’ve made India proud.” Ayushmann Khurrana also posted Swapnil's achievement on his social media handle. Mira Kapoor wrote: "On point on target! @swapnil_kusale."

SOTY actor Sidharth Malhotra shared, "@swapnil_kusale, you’ve made India proud! Congratulations on adding another medal to the bag! #Paris2024 @olympics @weareteamindia." His actor-wife, Kiara Advani, also mentioned, "Congratulations." Veteran actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Another day another bronze for India!! Congratulations!! @swapnil_kusale." Moreover, Suniel Shetty also lauded the shooter.

Kusale made Olympic history as the first Indian shooter to earn a medal in the Men's 50m 3P competition. Kusale finished behind Yukun Liu of China (gold) and Serhiy Kulish of Ukraine (silver), with a score of 451.4. His path to the Olympic podium is a tale of hard work and determination that goes beyond the glitz and glitter of Bollywood as Swapnil had to juggle his professional responsibilities with demanding training schedules when he started working as a ticket checker for the Indian Railways' Pune Division in 2015. However, his unwavering dedication to the sport has paid off despite the obstacles.