From Kantara, Gulmohar To Thiruchitrambalam: Here's Where To Stream National Award-Winning Films On OTT

Hyderabad: The 70th National Film Awards were announced on August 16, 2024, honouring the best achievements in Indian cinema from films certified in 2022. This year's award ceremony recognised notable films such as Ponniyin Selvan, Kantara, Aattam, Brahmastra, Gulmohar, and Uunchai. Below is a guide on where to find these award-winning films on various OTT platforms.

1. Kantara (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix)

Rishab Shetty delivered an exceptional performance in Kantara, earning the Best Actor award. Moreover, the film secured the title of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. This riveting action thriller is available for streaming in its original Kannada language, as well as dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can also find the Hindi dubbed version on Netflix.

2. Aattam (Amazon Prime Video)

The Malayalam drama Aattam triumphed at the 70th National Film Awards, taking home honours for Best Feature Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay. Directed by Anand Ekarshi, this remarkable film can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Ponniyin Selvan: I (Amazon Prime Video)

Among the films, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1 stood out by winning a total of four awards - the most at this year's ceremony. The film garnered Best Feature Film in Tamil, alongside individual honours for AR Rahman (Best Background Score), Ravi Varman (Best Cinematography), and Anand Krishnamoorthy (Best Sound Design). This epic historical action drama can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, earned recognition as Best Film in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) category. Additionally, Pritam was awarded Best Music Director, while Arijit Singh won Best Male Playback Singer for the song Kesariya. Fans can watch Brahmastra streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

5. Uunchai (ZEE5)

Uunchai is available for streaming on ZEE5. At the 70th National Film Awards, Neena Gupta received the Best Supporting Actress title, while Sooraj Barjatya was recognised as Best Director.

6. Gulmohar (Disney+ Hotstar)

Honoured as the Best Feature Film in Hindi, Gulmohar also saw Manoj Bajpayee receiving a Special Mention award. The film's dialogues, crafted by Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela, earned them the award for Best Dialogue. This touching family drama is available for viewing on Disney+ Hotstar.

7. Thiruchitrambalam (Amazon Prime Video)

The Tamil romantic comedy Thiruchitrambalam features Nithya Menen, who was recognised with the Best Actress award, sharing the honour with Manasi Parekh (for Kutch Express). Additionally, Jani Master and Sathish Krishnan received accolades for Best Choreography. This film can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.