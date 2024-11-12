From Kanguva To Deadpool & Wolverine: New Releases Set The Stage For A High-Octane Week In Theatres And OTT

Hyderabad: This week marks an explosive lineup of releases across theatres and streaming platforms, ranging from Indian films to Hollywood releases. With fresh titles releasing every day, moviegoers and binge-watchers have a packed schedule, whether it's the thrill of watching South Indian superstar Suriya on the big screen or catching iconic characters like Wolverine on OTT.

Titles Releasing In Theaters

1. Kanguva

Tamil superstar Suriya's much-anticipated film Kanguva is set to hit global screens on November 14. Directed by Siva, this epic fantasy adventure brings Suriya together with Bobby Deol in a sprawling tale made on a reported budget of over Rs 300 crore. The film, loaded with high-energy action sequences and stunning visuals, aims for a record-breaking global collection of Rs 2000 crore. With Rs 2.26 crore already in advance ticket sales, Kanguva is projected to be a standout release of the year.

2. The Sabarmati Report

Based on the tragic Godhra train incident of 2002, The Sabarmati Report offers a gripping, politically charged narrative. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna, the film follows a fictionalised recount of events that shaped modern Indian history. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, this film made on a budget of Rs 50 crore is slated to hit theatres on November 15.

3. Gladiator II

Cinema-goers keen on grand action dramas can rejoice with Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott. Starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Connie Nielsen, this sequel to the iconic Gladiator (2000) brings a fresh perspective to the epic saga with its $300 million budget. With multilingual releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 15, the film is geared up to cater to global audiences who relish action-packed storytelling.

4. Red One

Also arriving on November 15 is Red One, a holiday-themed fantasy action film led by Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, and Lucy Liu. Directed by Jake Kasdan, this whimsical yet thrilling adventure promises something different for viewers looking for a festive yet action-packed experience.

5. Small Things Like These

Rounding out the theatrical releases on November 15 is Small Things Like These, a historical drama starring Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy. Based on the novel Enda Walsh by Claire Keegan, this film navigates themes of resilience and community, drawing on Murphy's acclaimed talents in a role that is both quiet and powerful.

Upcoming Titles On OTT

1. Deadpool & Wolverine

For fans who missed it in theatres, Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. The comedic action flick brings together two iconic Marvel characters for a fan-favorite crossover.

2. Cobra Kai Season 6 (Part 2)

The second part of Cobra Kai Season 6 arrives on Netflix on November 15, giving fans the latest chapter in the beloved Karate Kid saga. Ahead of this release, Netflix is hosting a special screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Las Colinas in Dallas on November 13. While part two brings the action to a new peak, fans can look forward to a final third part, set to drop in 2025.

3. Silo Season 2

Fans of dystopian sci-fi can dive into Silo Season 2, which premieres on Apple TV+ on November 15. Based on Hugh Howey's Silo Trilogy and adapted by Graham Yost, this season picks up the story of life within a vast, underground city as its inhabitants grapple with oppressive secrets and a fight for survival.

4. Dune: Prophecy

Another sci-fi epic makes its streaming debut as Dune: Prophecy, a prequel to 2021's Dune, arrives on JioCinema on November 17. Created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, this series enriches the Dune universe, spotlighting key moments that led to the events of the first film. Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, and Travis Fimmel lead an impressive cast in this exploration of power, destiny, and intrigue.