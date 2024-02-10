From Jhansi to Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan's Die-hard Fan Cycles 1100 Kilometers for a Dream Meet

Hyderabad: Kartik Aaryan shares a wonderful bond with his fans, which is well-known. The actor often leaves his female fans swooning over him at events and during promotions of his films, while males also adore him for his kind approach towards fans. On Saturday, the actor had an endearing fan experience when one of his admirers cycled all the way to Mumbai from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Instagram, a young man is seen arriving on a cycle at Kartik's Mumbai residence. Upon meeting his fan, Kartik obliged him with pictures and asked where he was from, to which the young man replied he was from Jhansi, which is very near to Kartik's hometown, Gwalior.

As Kartik's conversation with his die-hard fan reveals, the young man cycled for 9 days to reach Mumbai and meet his favourite star. The distance between Mumbai and Jhansi is 1,059 kilometers, while the man mentioned it was 1100 kilometers from his village.

Kartik often encounters such crazy fan experiences. Previously, a group of young girls went to great lengths to meet him during their Mumbai trip. They chanted his name standing under his building for hours, and when someone informed the actor about these girls, he came down to meet them and chatted with them briefly.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion, set to hit theaters on June 14. Recently, on his birthday, Kartik also announced his new project with Karan Johar. The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead, directed by Sandeep Modi, slated to release on August 15, 2025.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Captain India, director Anurag Basu's next Aashiqui 3, and the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.