From Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Early Life To Winning Answer: All You Need To Know About Miss World 2025

Hyderabad: Opal Suchata of Thailand was crowned Miss World 2025 during a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday. The beauty pageant marked its 72nd edition. It was a star-studded event and marked a proud moment for Thailand, as this was the country's first-ever Miss World crown.

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Opal Suchata Chuangsri, born on March 20, 2003, in Phuket, Thailand, is the first Thai woman to win the Miss World title. At just 21, she has already left a powerful mark on the global stage with her intelligence, compassion, and charm.

Early Life in Phuket

Opal spent her childhood in Phuket, a beautiful coastal city. Her family is involved in hospitality, with both parents, Thanet Donkamnerd and Supatra Chuangsri, operating a private hotel business in Thalang. This upbringing instilled a global perception oriented with her in early youth.

Academic Achievement

She graduated from the prestigious Triam Udom Suksa in Bangkok. Opal is currently studying Political Science at Thammasat University with a major in International Relations, perfectly suited to her aspirations on the international stage.

A Global Citizen

Opal is able to speak Thai, English, and Chinese. Her ability to cross language barriers was vital to her success on the Miss World platform, as well as being an asset when conducting her advocacy work, which allows her to connect with people across the globe and all walks of life.

Her Pageantry Path

Opal's pageantry journey began in 2021 with Miss Rattanakosin, and her journey continued to rise, becoming second runner-up at Miss Universe Thailand 2022. In 2024, she competed at Miss Universe in Mexico City, placing third.

Triumph at Miss World 2025

The 72nd Miss World pageant was held in Hyderabad, India. Opal beat 107 contestants from around the world to win the crown. She was crowned by outgoing Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova. The first runner-up was Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu, followed by Miss Poland and Miss Martinique.

Her Winning Answer

In the final Q&A, actor Sonu Sood asked her about personal responsibility and truth in storytelling. The question was: "What has this journey taught you about truth and personal responsibility in shaping how stories are told?" To which, Opal replied, "Thank you so much for the question. One thing I've learned here is the responsibility of how tourists are perceived. I believe no matter who you are, someone looks up to you, whether it's a child, an adult, or even your parents. The best way to lead is through graceful actions." Opal's message was all about grace, leadership, and leading by example to inspire others.

"Opal For Her" - A Purposeful Campaign

When Opal was 16 years old, she had surgery to remove a benign lump in her breast. This prompted her to create "Opal For Her," a campaign aimed at raising awareness about breast health. Through this platform she advocates for early detection and women's empowerment. It became her platform within the Beauty with a Purpose category.

A Symbolic Gown and Cultural Representation

For the costume round, Opal wore a soft white gown, adorned with floral embellishments looking like opals (with the influence of her mother's maiden name of Opal). The gown was adorned with Swarovski crystals. The dress embodied healing, strength, and hope, which was reflective of her project "Opal For Her." It was a fashion statement as well as a message of compassion.

So What Happens Next With the Miss World 2025?

Opal plans to carry on with what she has been doing and use her title for causes on women's health and equality. For Opal, Miss World is not a title but a duty. Opal has just getting started on her journey, and she is committed to making it meaningful.