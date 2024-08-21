From Good Food To Pet Aura: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Glimpse Into Her Daily Life, Promises Part 2 Soon

Hyderabad: South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, often referred to as the 'National Crush', has treated her fans with a playful "Dear Diary" post on Instagram. The post, filled with her natural charm, offers a peek into the personal side of the actor that her family and close friends know best. It's been a while since Rashmika shared such a post, and this time she made it extra special by revealing ten things she simply can't live without at the moment.

Sharing a total of 10 pictures of herself, she captioned that while these are some of her current essentials, she wishes she could have included more, promising a "part 2 soon". In her light-hearted style, she lists her top ten essentials, starting with "Good Food". She wrote, "Good Food - god! I really wonder how I am the way I am (fitness wise) even after eating all that I eat thankyou god! For the age and the metabolism."

Next, she talks about the importance of "Having fun," emphasising that life without fun is incomplete. Her love for sleep is evident as she affectionately refers to it as her "sweet sweet sleep," something she cherishes anytime and anywhere. She also confesses her newfound love for books, which she describes as a late but welcome addition to her life.

The actor then moves on to share her fondness for "Sweet treats," which, she admits, make up a major part of her life. Travel also ranks high on her list, as she encourages her followers to travel as much as possible. She wrote, "guys !! Travel!! Travel the world!! As much as possible at your own convenience.. but travel!! It’s good for mood, body, mind, heart and everything! Expect if you spend too much maybe but travel! Spend on memories not as much on things." Her love for coffee, a nod to her Kodava roots, and the smell of coffee blossoms, also makes the list.

One of the most endearing parts of the post is her mention of her pet dog, Aura, whom she describes as her "little baby girl". Rashmika's deep affection for Aura is evident as she promises to bring her back to Hyderabad soon. Lastly, she expresses her gratitude for her work, thanking her fans and destiny for allowing her to live the life she does today.

Meanwhile, speaking of her professional endeavours, Rashmika is all set to enthral the audiences in theatres on December 6 with her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the action thriller also stars Allu Arjun in the lead role and Fahadh Faasil as the primary antagonist. Rashmika also has Chhaava and Kubera in the pipeline.