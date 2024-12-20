From Girls Will Be Girls To Singham Again - New OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

Hyderabad: As the holiday season sets in, this weekend brings a fresh lineup of binge-worthy OTT releases to keep you entertained from the comfort of your home. Platforms like Netflix, JioCinema, SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video, and more have curated a diverse range of films and series spanning genres like crime, drama, romance, and even superhero fantasies. Here's a detailed guide to this week's most anticipated OTT offerings.

1. Girls Will Be Girls

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Binoy Kiron

Release Date: December 18

Girls Will Be Girls is a heartwarming English-language drama directed by Shuchi Talati. The coming-of-age film revolves around the relationship between Head Prefect Mira (Preeti Panigrahi) and her over-enthusiastic mother (Kani Kusruti) as Mira navigates her final year in a boarding school. The film's poignant performances and tender storytelling have already earned accolades during its festival run, including at Sundance. A must-watch for those who love intimate, character-driven dramas.

2. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Release Date: December 20

This new documentary, directed by Mozez Singh, offers an in-depth look into the life of rapper and hip-hop sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh. Produced by Guneet Monga, the film delves into his rapid rise to fame, his struggles with mental health, and his triumphant return to the music world. With personal anecdotes from Honey Singh himself, the documentary provides an emotional and musical journey that fans and newcomers will find compelling.

3. Singham Again

Platform: Amazon Prime Video (on rent for Rs 499)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff

Release Date: Available now

Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, a high-octane action-packed drama that has captivated audiences nationwide. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff delivering impactful performances, despite some having limited screen time. Ranveer Singh adds his signature comedic flair, while Arjun Kapoor's villainous role has been widely praised for its depth and intensity. The film has garnered Rs 297 crore at the Indian box office, as reported by Sacnilk. Singham Again is a must-watch for action enthusiasts.

4. Zebra

Platform: Aha

Release Date: December 22

Zebra is a thrilling Telugu crime drama set in a small town plagued by a string of mysterious murders. The film follows a relentless detective as he uncovers cryptic clues and navigates a web of deception to catch the culprit. Packed with edge-of-your-seat action, eerie visuals, and psychological twists, Zebra promises to be a gripping experience for fans of crime thrillers.

5. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Platform: JioCinema

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Release Date: December 20

The magical world of Fantastic Beasts continues with The Secrets of Dumbledore, which picks up the story of Albus Dumbledore's (Jude Law) efforts to thwart Gellert Grindelwald's (Mads Mikkelsen) dark plans. Featuring a mix of wizards, witches, and a muggle, this film promises spellbinding adventures and high-stakes drama.

6. The Six Triple Eight

Platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Release Date: December 19

Tyler Perry's historical war drama The Six Triple Eight tells the inspiring story of the all-Black 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion during World War II. These 855 women were tasked with organising and delivering millions of undelivered mail pieces in war-torn Europe, bridging soldiers with their loved ones. The film highlights the resilience and determination of these unsung heroes, making it a must-watch for history enthusiasts.

7. Virgin River: Season 6

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson

Release Date: December 19

The beloved romance drama returns with its sixth season, centred around Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) much-awaited wedding. Alongside the wedding festivities, fans can expect love triangles, nostalgic flashbacks, and the signature emotional depth that has made the series a fan favourite.

8. Cubicles: Season 4

Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Abhishek Chauhan, Zayn Marie Khan, Ayushi Gupta

Release Date: December 20

The relatable office comedy Cubicles returns for its fourth season, following IT professional Piyush Prajapati (Abhishek Chauhan) as he navigates corporate challenges. This season introduces a new character, Dhwani Mehra (Zayn Marie Khan), who brings fresh energy to Synnotech's evolving workplace dynamics. With a mix of humour and drama, Cubicles is a must-watch for young professionals.

9. Pallotty 90s Kids

Platform: Manorama Max

Release Date: December 22

Dive into 90s nostalgia with this Malayalam series that explores the playful adventures of childhood in a small town. With relatable characters and a heartwarming storyline, Pallotty 90s Kids is perfect for viewers yearning for a trip down memory lane.

10. What If...?: Season 3

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: December 22

Marvel fans, get ready for the final season of What If...? This animated series explores alternate realities in the Marvel Universe, featuring exciting twists like Mega-Hulk battles, anime-inspired episodes, and Agatha Harkness's rise to power.

This week's OTT releases cater to diverse tastes, from intense crime thrillers and inspiring historical dramas to heartwarming romances and nostalgic series. Whether you're in the mood for magic, music, or corporate comedy, these new releases promise to keep you entertained all weekend long. So grab your popcorn, cosy up, and dive into these must-watch titles!