From Getting 100 Stitches to Undergoing Tricep Surgery: 5 Times Saif Ali Khan Got Injured on Film Set

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing surgery at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following an unfateful encounter with a burglar. Though the actor, this time got hurt at home under unexpected conditions, Saif is no new to injuries. From getting 100 stitches in his 2000 film Kya Kehna to his recent brush with an accident on the sets of Devara, here are 5 instances when the Nawab of Pataudi got injured during a shoot.

1. Kya Kehna (2000)

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta starrer Kya Kehna is a light-hearted drama based around premarital sex. In the film, Saif played the role of a casanova and had a few bike stunt scenes. Despite much rehearsals, the actor met with an accident while filming one such scene on a rainy day.

His bike skidded off the ramp while he attempted to jump from one cliff to another. He tumbled down several feet before hitting a rock. Post the accident, Saif was left with a big bump on his head, which resulted in him getting 100 stitches.

2. Agent Vinod (2011)

The Bollywood actor met with another accident on the sets of his action-packed film Agent Vinod opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was shot in different locations including Morocco and Pakistan. However, while shooting an intense action sequence in India, the actor suffered an injury due to an on-set accident. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he had to undergo surgery.

3. Rangoon (2017)

The Chote Nawab faced another setback during the shoot of his film Rangoon. While shooting for an action sequence for Vishal Bhardwaj's World War 2 epic, Saif injured his foot. The freak accident happened while shooting a climax scene on a bridge in Arunachal Pradesh. Post the shoot, Saif was seen with bandages and confirmed getting hurt on the sets of Rangoon, also starring Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor in key roles.

4. Kaalakandi (2018)

During the shoot of this Akshat Verma directorial, Saif met another accident on set. The actor hurt himself with a real gun while filming the song Kaala Doriya from the film. He was later admitted to a hospital for care.

5. Devara (2025)

In the most recent example, Saif got injured while shooting his latest film Devara. He suffered an injury on-set which resulted in a tricep surgery. Khan had to undergo surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Despite on-set setbacks, Saif continues to wow fans with his performances. Talking about the injuries, Saif once said that it is a part of his job, to assure fans that these little things are not going to deter him from working hard and delivering challenging parts.