'From Friends to Parents': Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon Celebrate 13 Years of Marital Bliss

Hyderabad: Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon are celebrating their thirteen years of marital bliss on April 25. To mark this special day, the Aadujeevitham actor took to his social media handle to express his heartfelt wishes to his spouse on their 13th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Prithviraj shared a heartfelt post, accompanied by a lovely photo of the couple with the caption that read, "Happy anniversary partner! From being friends to the parents of an incredible little girl, this has been one hell of a ride! To dreaming bigger and taking on tougher battles, can’t wait to see where this journey takes us in the years to come!" (sic)

Supriya, too, took to social media to mark the occasion, posting a picture with her husband and wrote, "13 years with you! Wow! From being kids when we met to now being parents of a wonderful little girl! How far we have walked together on this road that’s been rocky many a time! And yet here we are! Happy 13th anniversary @therealprithvi. To many more years together where we push each other to achieve our dreams & live our best lives!" (sic)

On the professional front, 2024 has been a remarkable year for Prithviraj, with two film releases in the first four months - the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life and the Bollywood movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. His upcoming projects include Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, scheduled for release on May 16, and Vilayath Buddha, a drama film directed by Jayan Nambiar, slated for release later this year.

Additionally, Prithviraj is currently working on his third directorial venture, titled L2 - Empuraan, a highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The movie is expected to hit theatres by the end of this year or early next year.