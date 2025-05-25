Miss World 2025 | 'Was Fishing In Spain When I Got The Message': Miss England Runner-Up Charlotte Grant On Replacing Milla Magee

Hyderabad: Following the controversial exit of Miss England Milla Magee from the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant being held in Telangana's Hyderabad, Miss England runner-up Charlotte Grant has replaced her at the beauty event. ETV Bharat caught up with Grant on Sunday, days after she arrived in Hyderabad, where she was given a grand welcome by Telangana government officials.

From Fishing In Spain To Miss World 2025

Over her sudden call-up to the Miss World beauty pageant, Grant said she was in Spain fishing when she got the message from the organisers. “For me, it was an incredible experience. And everyone thought I had the opportunity to be here. I was fishing in Spain when I got a message to come to India, and I was beyond thrilled. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I am grateful to be here,” an elated Grant told ETV Bharat.

Miss England Runner-Up Charlotte Grant; Miss Miss World Scotland, Ami L Scott; and Chiara Esposito | Miss World Italy Chiara Esposito speaking to ETV Bharat on Sunday. (ETV Bharat)

The Miss England 2024 runner-up said she could not believe her inclusion in the Miss World 2025 was true. “Actually, I had my headphones in and the text came through and I am jumping for joy and my partner was saying 'have you caught a fish have you caught a fish', I said no it is so much better than a fish and I am going to Miss World”.

Over her participation in the beauty pageant and the costumes she wore on Saturday on her arrival, Grant said the costume was inspired by a designer called Trudy Smith. “At the second I knew I was coming to India, I thought I definitely have to take a bit of your fashion and my fashion and merge them,” she said.

With regard to the controversy around the unceremonious exit of Milla Magee, Grant said she was having a positive time at the event. “From my experience so far, I've had a really positive time here. Everybody has been lovely. I've felt nothing but safe and comfortable. So yeah, as far as that, that's as far as I'm going to go”.

Beauty Of Purpose Project

Over the Beauty of Purpose project for individual participants at the Miss World 2025 beauty pageant, Grant said that after participating in the Miss England 2024, where she ended as a runner-up, she dedicated her time to fundraising.

“I raised a lot of money for a charity called Bolster Cancer, and I raised 7,000 pounds in just a couple of weeks. For this, I did a lot of charity work and fundraising. I'm here to raise awareness about men's testicular cancer”.

'Not Nervous, Will Make Up For Missed Events'

Asked whether she was nervous over her sudden inclusion in the world beauty pageant, Grant replied in the negative. “No, I'm okay. I'm not too nervous. I'm just enjoying every single day and taking it as it comes,” she said.

Grant said that she had a great team back home to help her catch up with the beauty pageant proceedings to make up for the opening events she missed out. “I've got a great team back at home that are helping me. I know I have missed out on a couple of rounds, but I'm just here to enjoy each day and take each challenge head-on”.

The Miss World 2025 participant also lavished praise on the Telangana government for the grand welcome on her arrival. “The welcome from Telangana and the government has been incredible. Everybody's been so loving. There's hugs everywhere, there's celebrations. I've loved every minute”.

Meanwhile, Miss World Scotland, Ami L Scott, who is a wedding planner by profession, also spoke to ETV Bharat and said she was enjoying her experience at the Miss World beauty pageant. “I am having an absolutely amazing day. Every single day here is absolutely lovely,” she said.

Likewise, Miss Italy, Chiara Esposito, who is a ballet dancer, too, said she was “super excited” at the Miss World 2025 at Hyderabad. “I feel super good, super excited to be here. So thank you”. Kiara said she has been dancing for the last 30 years and she graduated from Theatro La Scala in Milan.

Telangana Govt Initiates Probe Into Miss England's Exit

The Telangana government has initiated an inquiry into the controversy around the exit of Miss England from Miss World 2025 beauty pageant. It is learnt that senior IPS officers Shika Goyal, Rema Rajeshwari, Cyberabad DCP Sai Sri are conducting the investigation.

Magee pulled out of the beauty pageant and returned home earlier this week. The Miss England told British tabloid 'The Sun' that the pageant's environment did not align with her expectations of 'beauty with a purpose'.

She also stated that contestants were expected to wear make-up at all times and remain dressed in ball gowns throughout the day, even during breakfast.

"Tipping point came when they were allegedly asked to socialise with middle-aged men as a gesture of appreciation for their financial contributions to the event," The Sun quoted her as saying.

However, Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organisation, claimed that Milla Maggie requested to leave the competition due to a reported family emergency involving her mother's health.

"We responded to Milla's situation with compassion and immediately arranged her return to England, placing the well-being of the contestant and her family first. Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that certain UK media outlets have published false and defamatory statements, allegedly made by Milla Maggie, regarding her experience in India. These claims are completely unfounded and inconsistent with the reality of her time with us," she said.