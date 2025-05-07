From Fighter To Sky Force: Revisit IAF-Based Movies Post Operation Sindoor

Hyderabad: During the early hours of May 7, a strong message was sent by India. The Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor and launched retaliation airstrikes that targeted and destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians in a tourist place on April 22.

The airstrikes were conducted with surgical precision, occurring between 1:05 and 1:30 AM ensuring no civilian casualties or damage to non-military infrastructure. Major terror hubs in Pakistan like Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot, known operating bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, were destroyed.

Any mission is extraordinary; however, this was a feat of extraordinary proportions because the fighter pilots that executed the missions were led by women. In a post-strike media conference, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi provided details about the operation, including footage of the camps being destroyed.

In the wake of this heroism, attention has turned to how the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been chronicled in both Indian and global cinema historically. With Operation Sindoor currently in the news, there is new relevance, and pride of stories about brave men and women serving in uniform taking to the skies in commitment to their country.

1. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

This biographical drama starring Janhvi Kapoor tells the story of Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women IAF officers to fly in combat during the Kargil War. The film might not be a box office success, but its insights into sexism in the forces and Gunjan's courageous resolve to confront it makes it significant today, particularly in light of the fact that Operation Sindoor is led by women.

2. Fighter (2024)

Siddharth Anand takes charge with India's first aerial action franchise, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. This story is that of elite fighter pilots that have an acute mission. Despite being fictional, the film is in line with the patriotism, danger, and aerial sophistication that culminated in real operations like Sindoor. Fighter is a significant milestone for Bollywood and a new path for stories about military aviation.

3. Operation Valentine (2024)

Operation Valentine, inspired by the 2019 Pulwama terror attacks and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes, stars Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar. Although Operation Valentine was received moderately well by critics, the film took on the challenge of attempting to show the emotional and operational sides of air force missions. It too featured female officers in prominent roles, similar to the real women in such leadership roles in Operation Sindoor.

4. Sky Force (2025)

Sky Force stars Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya and shines a light on India's first airstrike during the Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The film had wonderful cast members like Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. The film expresses historic patriotism behind the intersecting and edge-of-your-seat drama along with acrobatics; it is a visual parallel to today's fighting/war tactics and air to air precision strikes.

5. Tejas (2023)

Tejas, starring Kangana Ranaut, was a direct focus on the attempted storytelling of the journey of a brave IAF pilot with internal and external challenges as she fights daily for her status as a pilot. While the film was not received well in either critical or commercial reviews, the film's focus on the representation of a female Air Force hero is quite prophetic in regard to the new women-led missions for the IAF that occurred in Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor is a military success, the powerful imagery, the high-stakes planning, the precision, and above all, the role of women officers in combat echo the themes of India's air force films.