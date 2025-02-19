ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Emilia Perez To Flow: Where To Watch Oscar Nominated Documentary And International Films

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and with so many incredible films nominated in the categories of Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, and International Feature, film lovers are in for a treat. From heartwarming stories to gripping real-life accounts, these films cover a wide array of genres and themes. Here is a guide on where to watch these nominated films ahead of the Oscars on March 2nd, 2025.

Animated Feature Films

Flow (In select theatres, MAX, and VOD)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, Flow is a stunning, dialogue-free animated adventure about a group of animals fighting to survive as the water level in their forest rises. Made using the open-source software Blender, this unique film took over five years to complete, and it is a visual feast for the eyes.

Inside Out 2 (Disney+ and VOD)

The long-awaited sequel to Pixar's 2015 hit, Inside Out 2 continues the emotional journey of Riley, this time introducing new emotions that shake up Riley's mind. Directed by Kelsey Mann, this coming-of-age story will take you on an emotional ride with plenty of laughs and life lessons.

Memoir of a Snail (In select theatres, AMCplus, Philo, Sundance Now, and VOD)

Directed by Adam Elliot, this adult stop-motion animated film offers a darkly comedic yet poignant look at Grace Pudel's life from childhood to adulthood. Featuring an impressive voice cast that includes Sarah Snook and Kodi Smit-McPhee, it is a beautifully crafted tale of a misfit’s trials and tribulations.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

The beloved duo returns in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, where Wallace faces his old nemesis, Feathers McGraw. This new chapter in the Wallace & Gromit series is packed with the humor and charm fans have come to expect from the iconic characters.

The Wild Robot (Peacock and VOD)

Based on the 2016 novel by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz, a service robot stranded on an uninhabited island. Directed by Chris Sanders, this science-fiction film explores themes of survival and adaptation, featuring a star-studded voice cast led by Lupita Nyong'o.

Documentary Feature Films

The documentary feature category is equally compelling this year. Check out where to catch these films.