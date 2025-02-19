From Emilia Perez To Flow: Where To Watch Oscar Nominated Documentary And International Films

Hyderabad: The 97th Academy Awards are just around the corner, and with so many incredible films nominated in the categories of Animated Feature, Documentary Feature, and International Feature, film lovers are in for a treat. From heartwarming stories to gripping real-life accounts, these films cover a wide array of genres and themes. Here is a guide on where to watch these nominated films ahead of the Oscars on March 2nd, 2025.
Animated Feature Films
Flow (In select theatres, MAX, and VOD)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, Flow is a stunning, dialogue-free animated adventure about a group of animals fighting to survive as the water level in their forest rises. Made using the open-source software Blender, this unique film took over five years to complete, and it is a visual feast for the eyes.
Inside Out 2 (Disney+ and VOD)
The long-awaited sequel to Pixar's 2015 hit, Inside Out 2 continues the emotional journey of Riley, this time introducing new emotions that shake up Riley's mind. Directed by Kelsey Mann, this coming-of-age story will take you on an emotional ride with plenty of laughs and life lessons.
Memoir of a Snail (In select theatres, AMCplus, Philo, Sundance Now, and VOD)
Directed by Adam Elliot, this adult stop-motion animated film offers a darkly comedic yet poignant look at Grace Pudel's life from childhood to adulthood. Featuring an impressive voice cast that includes Sarah Snook and Kodi Smit-McPhee, it is a beautifully crafted tale of a misfit’s trials and tribulations.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)
The beloved duo returns in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, where Wallace faces his old nemesis, Feathers McGraw. This new chapter in the Wallace & Gromit series is packed with the humor and charm fans have come to expect from the iconic characters.
The Wild Robot (Peacock and VOD)
Based on the 2016 novel by Peter Brown, The Wild Robot tells the story of Roz, a service robot stranded on an uninhabited island. Directed by Chris Sanders, this science-fiction film explores themes of survival and adaptation, featuring a star-studded voice cast led by Lupita Nyong'o.
Documentary Feature Films
The documentary feature category is equally compelling this year. Check out where to catch these films.
Black Box Diaries (fuboTV, Paramount+, and VOD)
Directed by Shiori Ito, Black Box Diaries chronicles the filmmaker's personal journey through the legal battle surrounding her sexual assault in Japan. This powerful documentary received critical acclaim and was named one of the top five documentaries of 2024.
No Other Land (In select theatres)
This Palestinian-Israeli documentary directed by Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor explores the ongoing conflict in the region through the lens of four activists. The film won the Panorama Audience Award at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.
Porcelain War (In select theatres)
Porcelain War takes a closer look at the lives of Ukrainian artists amidst the ongoing Russian occupation. Directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev, this film won the 2024 Sundance Grand Jury Prize.
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat (In select theatres, Kino Film Collection, and VOD)
This unique documentary directed by Johan Grimonprez tells the story of American musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach as they protest the murder of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba. It is an exploration of the intersection of music and politics during the Cold War.
Sugarcane (In select theatres and on VOD)
Directed by an undisclosed filmmaker, Sugarcane is a thought-provoking exploration of the global sugar industry. It looks at the people and economies behind this important commodity and its wider cultural impacts.
International Feature Films
The International Feature Film category this year features stunning films from around the world. Here is where to watch them:
I'm Still Here (In select theatres)
Directed by Walter Salles, this political biographical drama is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s memoir about a mother's grief after her husband’s forced disappearance during the military dictatorship in Brazil.
The Girl with the Needle (In select theatres, Mubi, Mubi Amazon Channel, and VOD)
This psychological horror film, directed by Magnus von Horn, tells the eerie tale of a young woman working as a wet nurse at a secretive adoption agency. Loosely based on a true story, it takes audiences through dark, psychological twists.
Emilia Perez (In select theatres and Netflix)
Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez is a poignant drama about a woman's resilience and strength. It explores deeply emotional personal challenges, adapted from a novel of the same name.
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (In select theatres)
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, The Seed of the Sacred Fig is a gripping political drama set against the backdrop of the Iranian protests. It is a powerful examination of personal and societal turmoil.
The 97th Academy Awards will showcase some of the finest films from around the world. You can check out these nominees before the big night. Whether you are a fan of animation, real-world documentary stories, or powerful international narratives, there is no shortage of excellent films to explore.
