From Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar To K-Drama Series The Trunk: OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Week

Hyderabad: The last week of November promises an exciting lineup of releases across multiple OTT platforms, offering viewers a perfect blend of thrill, drama, comedy, and suspense. From highly-anticipated Hindi and Tamil movies to gripping web series and K-dramas, this week has something for everyone. Here's a curated list of movies and series dropping on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and more. Prepare your watchlist for a binge-worthy week ahead!

Movies to Watch This Week

1. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (Netflix)

This Hindi film revolves around an unsolved diamond heist. A cop's relentless pursuit of his prime suspect turns into a dangerous obsession, leading to a suspense-filled narrative. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, Ashrut Jain, Avinash Tiwary, and Divya Dutta, this action-packed thriller promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Release Date: November 29.

2. Bloody Beggar (Prime Video)

This Tamil movie delves into the life of a beggar, whose everyday routine takes a dramatic turn following a fateful misadventure. Featuring Kavin, Anarkali Nazar, and Sunil Sukhada, this film offers a mix of drama and suspense. Release Date: November 29.

3. Woman of the Hour (Lionsgate Play)

Anna Kendrick stars in this chilling tale inspired by real events. Set in the 1970s, the story follows an aspiring actor who joins a dating show in search of love, only to find herself entangled with Rodney Alcala, a charming yet notorious serial killer. Also starring Daniel Zovatto, this psychological thriller is bound to send shivers down your spine. Release Date: November 29.

4. Lucky Baskhar (Netflix)

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan's second Telugu film, Lucky Baskhar, is set for an OTT release. This period crime drama will debut on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The story follows Baskhar, a lower-middle-class man grappling with financial struggles. Driven by desperation, he dives into the perilous world of financial fraud, unravelling a gripping narrative of ambition and its consequences. Don't miss this intense drama! Release Date: November 28

Web Series to Look Out For

1. The Madness (Netflix)

This American series centres on a media pundit whose life spirals into chaos after he becomes entangled in a murder case. With a star-studded cast including Colman Domingo, Gabrielle Graham, and Marsha Stephanie Blake, this intense drama promises a rollercoaster of suspense. Release Date: November 28.

2. Parachute (Disney+ Hotstar)

A heartwarming Tamil web series that follows two children who flee from their home, leaving their parents in turmoil as they desperately search for them. Featuring Krishna, Kishore, and Kani, this series explores themes of family and resilience. Release Date: November 29.

3. Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (Zee5)

A lighthearted comedy about two reporters who find themselves on an unexpected adventure after conducting a sting operation. Starring Rishab Chadha and Abigail Pandey, this series offers a fun-filled narrative packed with humour and surprises. Release Date: November 29.

4. The Trunk (Netflix)

This K-drama unravels the secrets of a marriage service when a mysterious trunk washes ashore. Starring Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun-jin, and Jung Yunha, the series is a perfect blend of mystery and romance. Release Date: November 29.

Why This Week Is Unmissable

From the heist in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar to the poignant drama of Bloody Beggar, the edge-of-your-seat tension of Woman of the Hour, the intense drama Lucky Baskhar, and the heartwarming narrative of Parachute, this week's OTT offerings cater to diverse tastes. For fans of international content, The Trunk brings the charm and depth of K-drama storytelling to Netflix, while The Madness delivers high-octane American drama.

Comedy enthusiasts can enjoy Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, while thriller lovers have plenty to explore with Woman of the Hour.

Prepare your popcorn and cosy blankets, as this week is packed with content to keep you entertained. Don't miss these releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Lionsgate Play, and Zee5. Happy binge-watching!