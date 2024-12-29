From Dragon Ball DAIMA to Dan Da Dan: Top 5 Most Popular Anime Worldwide

Hyderabad: Anime has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences around the world with its innovative storytelling, immersive worlds, and unforgettable characters. The genre, which started as a niche in Japan, has grown into a global entertainment powerhouse, with millions of fans across continents. Thanks to platforms like Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Funimation, anime has never been more accessible, and 2024 looks to be another incredible year with new seasons, fresh titles, and the continuation of fan-favourite series.

While there are countless anime titles to choose from, some have truly stood out, captivating audiences and becoming global sensations. Here is a look at some of the most popular anime worldwide, ranging from exciting action sagas to heartfelt, character-driven tales.

1. Dan Da Dan

Dan Da Dan has become one of the most talked-about anime series in recent months. Adapted from the popular manga of the same name, Dan Da Dan blends supernatural elements, alien encounters, and teenage angst in a truly unique package. The story follows Momo Ayase, a high school girl who believes in ghosts but not aliens, and her classmate, Ken Takakura, who holds the opposite belief. When the two teenagers visit locations associated with aliens and ghosts, they end up gaining supernatural powers: Momo acquires psychic abilities, while Okarun (Ken) is possessed by a spirit. Together, they embark on a thrilling adventure, battling yokai and aliens. With its mix of humour, action, and supernatural lore, Dan Da Dan has become a standout show for fans seeking something different in the world of anime.

2. Shangri-La Frontier

Set in a futuristic world where full-dive VR games are the norm, Shangri-La Frontier follows Rakuro Hizutome, a 'trash game hunter' who specialises in playing poorly designed, glitch-ridden games. After clearing one of the most notoriously buggy games, Rakuro is introduced to a new VR game, Shangri-La Frontier, a virtual world with 30 million registered players. The series dives into the adventures of Rakuro as he navigates this new game, bringing his trash game-hunting skills to the forefront. Shangri-La Frontier has gained traction for its commentary on video games, glitches, and virtual worlds, making it a hit among anime fans who are gamers themselves.

3. Dragon Ball DAIMA

The Dragon Ball franchise remains one of the most beloved in anime history, and Dragon Ball DAIMA promises to bring new excitement to the long-running saga. In this new series, Goku and his friends are mysteriously turned into children, and they must journey to an unknown world to restore their original forms. The show combines action and adventure that fans expect from the Dragon Ball universe with a fresh, innovative twist. While Goku and his allies face challenges in their smaller bodies, they must rely on their combat skills and teamwork to overcome the obstacles ahead. Written by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, this new installment promises to be just as action-packed as the original series while introducing new characters and settings.

4. Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles

Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles tells the story of Rio, a boy who dies in his past life and is reincarnated in a medieval fantasy world. With the memories of his past life, where he was Haruto Amakawa, a Japanese college student, Rio seeks revenge for the murder of his mother while navigating a world filled with magic, swords, and royal politics. As Rio grows stronger, he enters an academy to study magic and swordsmanship, but his journey is far from simple. Spirit Chronicles is praised for its world-building, character depth, and intense action scenes, making it a popular series for fans of Isekai (another world) anime.

5. Let This Grieving Soul Retire

In a world where treasure hunters risk everything for wealth, fame, and glory, Let This Grieving Soul Retire follows Krai, a man who dreams of retiring from the dangerous and stressful life of treasure hunting. Although he once swore to become the greatest adventurer alongside his childhood friends, Krai quickly realises that the treasure-hunting lifestyle is not for him. As his friends get closer to their dreams, Krai is burdened with the desire to leave it all behind. This anime brings a unique perspective to the adventure genre, offering a more comedic and lighthearted take on the often high-stakes world of treasure hunting, resonating with viewers tired of the usual action-heavy narratives.

The anime landscape in 2024 continues to offer something for everyone, from thrilling adventures and deep emotional stories to heartwarming and humorous tales. Dan Da Dan and Shangri-La Frontier highlight the genre's capacity to innovate, while Dragon Ball DAIMA and Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles show the enduring appeal of action-packed narratives with complex world-building.