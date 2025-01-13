From Debut Film With Akshay Kumar to Embracing Spirituality, THIS Actor Left Showbiz to Become a Monk

Hyderabad: Former model and Bollywood actor Barkha Madan took a life-altering decision in 2012 that surprised many as she left the glamorous world of showbiz to embrace a spiritual path. Today, she is known as Gyalten Samten, a Buddhist monk. However, Barkha is no exception as many actors in the past have embraced spirituality following a promising career in the entertainment industry.

Barkha's journey from the film industry to the path of spirituality is both inspiring and astonishing. Before her decision to quit acting, she had a successful career in Bollywood, having made her debut in 1996 with the hit action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was a major success, however, she had to wait another 7 years for a more defining role.

She got recognition with Ram Gopal Varma's supernatural thriller Bhoot (2003). Her portrayal of the ghostly character Manjeet Khosla garnered critical acclaim, making her a known performer. She stood out in the film despite the film's strong ensemble cast consisting Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Rekha, Ajay Devgn, and others.

Not just in the acting realm, Barkha was a known face in the modeling industry too. For the unversed, she participated in the 1994 Miss India pageant, competing against beauty queens Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen. She went on to win the title of Miss Tourism India.

Her achievements in the pageant world were followed by several years of acting in television serials and films. During her short-lived acting stint, she appeared in various TV shows, including Nyaay and Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar. However, despite a promising career, Barkha felt a spiritual calling and sought to pursue a life of purpose beyond fame and fortune.

In 2012, Barkha embraced Buddhism and became a monk. Under the name Gyalten Samten, she devoted herself to the teachings of the Dalai Lama and chose to live in mountain monasteries. Her Instagram offers glimpses of her spiritual journey as she continues to share her transformation with followers.

Barkha's story reminds of actors Zaira Wasim, Sana Khan, Vinod Khanna and others who left showbiz for a bigger calling and denounced the world of pomp and show.