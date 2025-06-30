From DAN DA DAN To My Dress-Up Darling Season 2: 5 Anime Sequels To Watch Out For

Hyderabad: Anime fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025. With several highly anticipated sequels on the horizon, beloved characters are returning, fan-favourite stories are continuing, and studios are going all out to deliver bigger, better seasons. Whether you are into heartwarming romance, supernatural thrillers, or outrageous college comedies, there is something for everyone. Here are five anime sequels confirmed for 2025 that are absolutely worth putting on your watchlist.

1. My Dress-Up Darling Season 2

Release Date: July 5, 2025

Studio: CloverWorks

The romantic cosplay anime My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with Season 2. Based on Shinichi Fukuda's manga, the story follows the budding romance between Marin Kitagawa, a popular high school girl with a love for cosplay, and Wakana Gojo, a shy boy passionate about crafting traditional dolls.

The new season promises more heart-melting moments and detailed cosplay builds, as confirmed by the main visual and trailer. Ayumu Murase and Shohei Komatsu join the cast, while the returning staff includes Keisuke Shinohara (director) and Yoriko Tomita (series composition). Crunchyroll will stream the season globally.

2. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus

Release Date: July 2025

Studio: CloverWorks

Yes, it's finally happening. A sequel to Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is on its way! Titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, this season covers the University Arc from Hajime Kamoshida's light novel series.

Picking up after the events of Knapsack Kid and Sister Venturing Out, this installment will follow Sakuta Azusagawa and Mai Sakurajima into their university lives. With its signature blend of supernatural elements and emotional storytelling, this is a sequel fans have waited years for, and it looks like it'll deliver.

3. Grand Blue Dreaming Season 2

Release Date: July 7, 2025

Studios: Zero-G and Liber

The college diving club is back with more hilarious chaos! Grand Blue Dreaming, one of anime's most beloved comedies, is getting a second season, six years after the original aired.

Directed again by Shinji Takamatsu, the new season brings back the entire main staff. Fans can expect more wild party scenes, diving adventures, and outrageous humour. The opening theme Seishun Towa by Shonan no Kaze feat. ATARASHII GAKKO and ending song Hadaka de Dotsukiai by SEAMO will kick off each episode in style. The teaser visuals show plenty of sun, sea, and laughs ahead.

4. Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 4

Release Date: 2025 (TBD)

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Reiji Miyajima's Rent-a-Girlfriend is returning for a fourth season, announced on the manga's 7th anniversary. The story continues the roller-coaster romance of Kazuya and Chizuru, this time teasing a trip to Hawaiians with the rest of the gang.

A new celebratory visual drawn by the author shows Chizuru holding up four fingers to mark the season. With its emotional drama, romantic entanglements, and comedic misunderstandings, Rent-a-Girlfriend is one of the most talked-about modern rom-coms. Get ready for more heartache and heartbeats in 2025.

5. DAN DA DAN Season 2

Release Date: July 3, 2025

Studio: Science SARU

Following a successful first season, DAN DA DAN is back with Season 2, debuting under the title DAN DA DAN: EVIL EYE. Based on the manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, this wild supernatural adventure follows high schoolers Momo and Okarun as they deal with ghosts, aliens, and everything in between.

With direction by Fuga Yamashiro and Abel Gongora, and music by kensuke ushio, the second season looks even more intense. A theatrical run for the first three episodes begins in late May in Asia and early June in North America and Europe, making this sequel one of the most globally hyped titles of 2025.