From Criminal Justice To Guilty Minds: Top Courtroom Dramas To Stream Before Kajol's The Trial Season 2

Hyderabad: The wait for fans of The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha is almost over. Kajol is all set to return as sharp and determined lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in Season 2 of the legal drama, which premieres on September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar. The makers recently dropped the trailer, which gives viewers an exhilarating glimpse into the upcoming chapter filled with courtroom clashes, political intrigue, and complicated personal battles.

Based on the American series The Good Wife, its Indian adaptation gained appreciation in its first season for its multi-layered narration and Kajol's authoritative performance. With the new season, hopes are high as the show promises even more intriguing turns and conflict of interest between justice and ambition.

Ahead of the release of The Trial Season 2, here are some of the best courtroom dramas available on OTT platforms that blend suspense, sharp legal fights, and rich human drama.

Criminal Justice (Streaming on JioHotstar)

One of the most popular Indian legal dramas, Criminal Justice has already run to four seasons. The series has Pankaj Tripathi playing Advocate Madhav Mishra, a quick-witted and sharp lawyer who finds himself dealing with cases that reveal the shortcomings and partiality of the justice system.

Each season brings a new case, ranging from murder trials to family feuds, keeping the story engrossing while indicating how complexities in law affect common people. The newest installment, Criminal Justice Season 4, explores family life and the compromises one has to make for the sake of their loved ones.

Illegal - Justice, Out of Order (Available for streaming on JioCinema)

Directed by Sahir Raza, Illegal features Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Satyadeep Mishra in a gripping legal thriller. The series is about Niharika Singh, an idealistic young lawyer who gets entangled in the dirty realities of criminal law when she becomes a part of a dominant law firm.