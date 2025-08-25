From Criminal Justice To Guilty Minds: Top Courtroom Dramas To Stream Before Kajol's The Trial Season 2

Hyderabad: The wait for fans of The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha is almost over. Kajol is all set to return as sharp and determined lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in Season 2 of the legal drama, which premieres on September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar. The makers recently dropped the trailer, which gives viewers an exhilarating glimpse into the upcoming chapter filled with courtroom clashes, political intrigue, and complicated personal battles.
Based on the American series The Good Wife, its Indian adaptation gained appreciation in its first season for its multi-layered narration and Kajol's authoritative performance. With the new season, hopes are high as the show promises even more intriguing turns and conflict of interest between justice and ambition.
Ahead of the release of The Trial Season 2, here are some of the best courtroom dramas available on OTT platforms that blend suspense, sharp legal fights, and rich human drama.
Criminal Justice (Streaming on JioHotstar)
One of the most popular Indian legal dramas, Criminal Justice has already run to four seasons. The series has Pankaj Tripathi playing Advocate Madhav Mishra, a quick-witted and sharp lawyer who finds himself dealing with cases that reveal the shortcomings and partiality of the justice system.
Each season brings a new case, ranging from murder trials to family feuds, keeping the story engrossing while indicating how complexities in law affect common people. The newest installment, Criminal Justice Season 4, explores family life and the compromises one has to make for the sake of their loved ones.
Illegal - Justice, Out of Order (Available for streaming on JioCinema)
Directed by Sahir Raza, Illegal features Neha Sharma, Akshay Oberoi, Piyush Mishra, Kubbra Sait, and Satyadeep Mishra in a gripping legal thriller. The series is about Niharika Singh, an idealistic young lawyer who gets entangled in the dirty realities of criminal law when she becomes a part of a dominant law firm.
Although she was recruited to handle a sexual harassment case, Niharika is soon manipulated into handling other cases that put her against difficult moral dilemmas. The show stands out in how it examines systemic corruption and the toll of challenging injustice on one's psyche.
Your Honour (Available to stream on SonyLIV)
Based on the Israeli series Kvodo, Your Honour features Jimmy Shergill in a strong acting performance as an honourable judge who makes an unexpected decision to cover up his son following a hit-and-run case. A dark journey into the world of morality ensues, as the judge breaks rules about relationships, even his conscience, in order to guard his family.
The show provides meaningful questions about to what extent individuals can go when personal loyalties clash with professional obligation and justice.
Guilty Minds (Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video)
Directed and written by Shefali Bhushan and Jayant Digambar Somalkar, Guilty Minds features a powerful ensemble cast of Shriya Pilgaonkar, Varun Mitra, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Satish Kaushik.
The show revolves around three law school buddies - Kashaf Quaze, Deepak Rana, and Vandana Kathpalia - who frequently encounter one another in court while solving cases that involve relevant issues like rape, artificial intelligence, shortage of water, and moral questions in society. Being a case-per-episode format, Guilty Minds reads as a modern, socially pertinent, and human show.
Maamla Legal Hai (Streaming on Netflix)
On the lighter end of legal dramas, Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai presents a satirical but revealing examination of India's lower courts' chaos. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series features Ravi Kishan, Anant V Joshi, Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma.
Set in the quirky District Court of Patparganj, the show blends humour with sharp commentary on the state of justice, bureaucracy, and everyday life in the legal system. Following its success, Netflix renewed the series for a second season in April 2024.
