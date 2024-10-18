From Comedy to Controversy: Shah Rukh Khan's Missteps in Humour as Actor Ponders about Cancel Culture

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charisma and wit, recently shared his thoughts on the evolving nature of humour in an episode of the Locarno Meets podcast during the Locarno Film Festival. He candidly remarked, "I think I have an innate sense of humour, and I can make people laugh, but it is very inappropriate times also." This admission points to the growing divide between comedic intent and public perception, especially in an era increasingly marked by political correctness and sensitivity.

Khan highlighted that many comedians and public figures face backlash for their jokes due to their growing sensitivity towards jokes. "People have become very sensitive. You say something, and everybody gets disturbed. It is better to not have a sense of humour," he added, illustrating a frustration shared by many entertainers today. His comments resonate with the cultural phenomenon known as "cancel culture," where individuals face severe repercussions for remarks deemed offensive.

While SRK is undoubtedly a beloved figure, his journey in humour has not always been smooth. Several instances highlight how his attempts at comedy have fallen flat, drawing ire from social media users.

Shah Rukh under Ire for Disrespecting South Superstar Ram Charan

Shah Rukh under Ire for Disrespecting South Superstar Ram Charan (Photo: Instagram)

One notable incident occurred recently during an event where Khan invited South Indian star Ram Charan on stage to dance to the hit song Naatu Naatu. While many fans celebrated the moment, Khan's use of playful South Indian references—calling Ram Charan 'Idli' and 'Vada'—triggered a backlash. Makeup artist Zeba Hassan publicly criticised SRK on social media, calling his remarks "disrespectful." This incident underscores the fine line between playful teasing and crossing cultural boundaries, highlighting how a well-intentioned joke can be perceived as offensive.

When SRK Made a Double Meaning Joke with Deepika Padukone

In another instance, Khan appeared alongside Deepika Padukone in a video where she showcased her skincare routine. At the end, SRK made a comment about changing clothes together, which many fans found inappropriate. Reddit erupted with comments questioning why he receives a "free pass" for such jokes while others might face severe backlash for similar remarks.

A Distasteful Remark to Preity Zinta

Khan's humour took a turn during an interview with Preity Zinta, where he jokingly asked if she was pregnant while discussing a film they would feature together in. He added, "If you are not pregnant, I can make you pregnant." This comment drew significant backlash, with many calling it distasteful. Netizens highlighted the disparity in reactions if a less celebrated actor had made a similar joke, pointing out the privilege Khan enjoys as a superstar.

Shah Rukh's Inappropriate Joke on the Kapil Sharma Show

Promoting Dear Zindagi alongside Alia Bhatt on The Kapil Sharma Show, Khan made a comment about taking advantage of Alia's age, joking about how he would carry her on his lap because he viewed her as a baby. This statement was met with disdain on social media, with users criticising him for his inappropriate comments regarding someone much younger. Many expressed concerns about the normalisation of such attitudes among older male actors in Bollywood, further complicating Khan's attempts at jokes.

Shah Rukh Khan's state of humour reveals a complicated landscape where intent and reception often clash. While he continues to be a beloved figure with a remarkable ability to make people laugh, the increasing sensitivity around comedy poses challenges even for a superstar of his caliber.