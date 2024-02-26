From Chitthi Aai Hai to Aaj Phir Tum Pe: Here Are 10 Timeless Melodies of Pankaj Udhas

Singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26 after a prolonged illness. Have a look at some of his most beloved songs.

Hyderabad: Renowned Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passed away on Monday following a prolonged battle with illness. Udhas, a singer par excellence hailing from Gujarat, had been receiving treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Mumbai. Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2006, he was celebrated for his iconic contributions to Bollywood music in Hindi and various other languages.

Throughout a career spanning close to fifty years, Pankaj Udhas made a lasting impact on the world of Ghazal music, captivating audiences with his soulful voice and deeply emotional performances. While his musical legacy is vast and rich, here's a selection of his most cherished compositions.

1. Chitthi Aai Hai: This song underscores the talent of Udhas for conveying profound emotions through simple yet poignant lyrics.

2. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise: This is a Hindi song from the movie Saajan, that was released in 1991.

3. Chandni Raat Mein: Chandni Raat Mein is a romantic melody capturing the enchanting beauty of moonlit nights, voiced by Pankaj Udhas.

4. Na Kajre Ki Dhar: This is a soul-stirring song portraying the essence of pure love. Sung by Pankaj Udhas, the song features Suniel Shetty.

5. Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein: Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein is a melodious piece depicting tender conversations in the domain of love.

6. Thodi Thodi Piya Karo: This is a Hindi track from the album Aafreen Vol. 2, released in 1986.

7. Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera: Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera resonates with the essence of first love, innocence, and longing.

8. Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai: This popular track from the album Jashn- A Silver Jubilee Collection Vol. 2 continues to captivate music enthusiasts.

9. Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyar Aaya: Sung by Pankaj Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal, this track is from the 1988 film Dayavan starring Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

10. Maikhane Se Sharab Se: Maikhane Se Sharab Se by Pankaj Udhas is from the album Signature Collection-Pankaj Udhas. The song starred Sudhanshu Pandey.

