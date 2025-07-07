From Child Star To Box Office Queen: Scarlett Johansson Breaks All-Time Grossing Record With Jurassic World Rebirth

Hyderabad: With Jurassic World: Rebirth roaring to a phenomenal $318.3 million opening worldwide, Scarlett Johansson has officially etched her name in Hollywood history. The 40-year-old actress, long known for blending critical acclaim with commercial clout, has now overtaken Samuel L. Jackson to become the highest-grossing actor of all time at the global box office.

According to The Numbers, Johansson's career box office tally as a lead actor has soared to approximately $14.8 billion, edging past Jackson's $14.6 billion. What's even more remarkable is that Johansson achieved this record with just 36 films in leading roles, compared to Jackson's 71. Her films are now crushing at an average of more than $405 million globally, light years ahead of Jackson's $205 million and Robert Downey Jr.'s $318 million.

Jurassic World: Rebirth - The Film That Claim the Record

The latest Jurassic film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is a dream project for Johansson. The film opened well with $147.3 million domestically since Wednesday's mid-week debut, and pushed it to a worldwide total of $318.3 million its first weekend. Johansson is helping to reboot the franchise as a scientist in a new era of dino-chaos. A self-proclaimed lifelong fan of Jurassic Park, Johansson once revealed that she even camped in a Jurassic Park pup tent as a child. "This is truly a dream come true," she shared. "Anytime I heard a Jurassic film was in development, I'd remind my agents I was available."

From Child Star to Box Office Queen

Johansson’s journey began early. Born in 1984, she appeared in her first film at 9 years old in North (1994). After establishing her potential in The Horse Whisperer (1998) and Ghost World (2001), her career shifted gears with Lost in Translation (2003), which won her a BAFTA Award for Best Actress and ushered in her adult roles.

Her box office power exploded with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As Black Widow, Johansson became a global icon, contributing to billion-dollar franchises while breaking stereotypes about female-led blockbusters. After exiting the MCU in 2021's Black Widow, she voiced Elita-1 in Transformers One and now headlines Jurassic World: Rebirth.

While she has no plans to return as Natasha Romanoff, "Natasha is dead. She is dead. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment" - Johansson continues to conquer new cinematic worlds. She is currently working on Paper Tiger, a crime drama with Adam Driver, and developing Tower of Terror for Disney.

With Jurassic World: Rebirth tearing up the box office, Johansson stands tall as the undisputed queen of the global box office, a record unlikely to go unchallenged for long, but a crowning moment in a remarkable career.