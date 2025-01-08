ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Child Star To Award-Winning Filmmaker: All You Need To Know About Toxic Director Geetu Mohandas

Yash teams up with director Geetu Mohandas for Toxic, after the massive success of the KGF franchise. Read on to know more about the filmmaker.

Yash about Toxic director Geetu Mohandas (Photo: ETV Bharat/ IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: KGF star Yash, who has enjoyed massive success with the KGF franchise, is back with a new, highly anticipated project titled Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The first glimpse of Toxic was unveiled today, on the occasion of Yash' 39th birthday, and it has already garnered significant attention from fans and critics alike. As the buzz intensifies around the film, here is all you need to know about the filmmaker and what Yash has to say about his collaboration with her, emphasising that for him, it is always about the story and not the gender of the director.

"I believe in the story and I don't care whether the director is a male or female," Yash said. His words reflect a progressive approach in the industry, where talent transcends gender. This collaboration with Geetu, a director renowned for her unique storytelling and impressive track record, has only added to the anticipation surrounding Toxic.

Geetu Mohandas, whose career began as a child artist in Malayalam cinema, has made her mark as a director with notable films like Liar's Dice and Moothon. Born as Gayatri Das on June 8, 1981, in Kochi, Kerala, Geetu's early years in cinema were spent acting alongside legends like Mohanlal. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1996 for her performance in Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare.

After transitioning to direction, her debut short film Kelkkunnundo (Are You Listening) won multiple international awards, including the National Film Award for Best Short Fiction. Her first feature film, Liar's Dice, was a critical success and garnered numerous awards, including two National Film Awards. It was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the 87th Academy Awards.

Geetu's second directorial, Moothon, received widespread acclaim and won the Global Filmmaking Award at Sundance 2016. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and was the opening film at MAMI 2019. These successes solidified her reputation as a filmmaker who is unafraid to tackle complex, socially relevant narratives.

Now, with Toxic, Geetu Mohandas is venturing into new territory. The film, which stars Yash alongside a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi, is set in the 1950s-1970s Goa and is expected to be a gripping drug mafia thriller. The film's grand release, originally slated for April 10, 2025, has been postponed to a later date, but the excitement is already palpable, thanks to the powerful teaser.

TAGGED:

KGF STAR YASH GEETU MOHANDAS TOXIC

