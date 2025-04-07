ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Bollywood To Global Boardrooms: India Launches WAVES Summit To Lead M&E World

India, in all its glorious ambitions, seeks to cement its place as a media and entertainment global behemoth by hosting the groundbreaking first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025). The summit is inspired by world-renowned platforms for creativity, such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Cannes Film Festival, and seeks to become India's foremost destination for creativity, content innovation, investment, and international cooperation in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector.

This initiative, driven by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), will celebrate India's legacy in storytelling, which draws from its diverse linguistic, cultural, and visual heritage, while also providing an avant-garde space for forward-thinking content creation, technological innovation, and investments.

Recently, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and NFDC showcased WaveX Live, the premier investment and innovation platform under #WAVES2025. Organised by the Government of India in collaboration with IAMAI, WaveX Live connects high-potential startups with strategic investors across the Media, Entertainment, and Emerging Tech landscape, spanning Animation, Gaming, AR/VR/XR, Generative AI, Broadcasting, Film Production, and more.

A Unified Global Platform for Creators

For the first time, WAVES 2025 will bring together the worlds of film, OTT platforms, gaming, comics, animation, music, and digital content along with AI technologies and immersive technologies such as AR/VR/XR. Its unifying vision is all about granting creators from everywhere around the world a single global platform to earn "name and fame" under the judgment and mentorship of renowned figures from the industry.

Shah Rukh Khan on WAVES 2025 summit (Photo: X)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan endorsed the event on social media and tweeted, "Looking forward to being part of #WAVES2025 at Jio World Centre this May. A powerful platform bringing creative minds, innovators & global minds together. Excited to connect and celebrate the spirit of creativity. @MIB_India"

The 'Create in India' Movement

At the core of WAVES is the Create in India Challenge (CIC)-Season 1, a national and international call to play-makers in different sectors of the AVGC-XR, digital media, and broadcasting. The challenge has attracted over 77,000 entrants across the globe, including 500-plus international creators from more than 35 countries. With 31 unique challenges, this program has helped identify over 725 top-notch creators, and their works are to be showcased during the summit.

These innovators are going to be put center stage in CreatoSphere to hold live finals, immersive exhibits, and interactive zones. In an award presentation, the winners will be honoured and accolades will be awarded to the brightest stars in the global creative arena by some of the industry giants.

Empowering Startups: WaveXcelerator & WAVES Bazaar

WAVES goes beyond the ordinary to empower talent. Startups in gaming, animation, generative AI, broadcasting, etc., present to investors through the WaveXcelerator and WaveX Live investment platforms (May 2–3). This gives way to mentorship and funding for the commercialisation of innovative ideas while ensuring the protection of their intellectual property.