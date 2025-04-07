From Bollywood To Global Boardrooms: India Launches WAVES Summit To Lead M&E World

India, in all its glorious ambitions, seeks to cement its place as a media and entertainment global behemoth by hosting the groundbreaking first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025). The summit is inspired by world-renowned platforms for creativity, such as the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Cannes Film Festival, and seeks to become India's foremost destination for creativity, content innovation, investment, and international cooperation in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector.
This initiative, driven by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), will celebrate India's legacy in storytelling, which draws from its diverse linguistic, cultural, and visual heritage, while also providing an avant-garde space for forward-thinking content creation, technological innovation, and investments.
Recently, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and NFDC showcased WaveX Live, the premier investment and innovation platform under #WAVES2025. Organised by the Government of India in collaboration with IAMAI, WaveX Live connects high-potential startups with strategic investors across the Media, Entertainment, and Emerging Tech landscape, spanning Animation, Gaming, AR/VR/XR, Generative AI, Broadcasting, Film Production, and more.
A Unified Global Platform for Creators
For the first time, WAVES 2025 will bring together the worlds of film, OTT platforms, gaming, comics, animation, music, and digital content along with AI technologies and immersive technologies such as AR/VR/XR. Its unifying vision is all about granting creators from everywhere around the world a single global platform to earn "name and fame" under the judgment and mentorship of renowned figures from the industry.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan endorsed the event on social media and tweeted, "Looking forward to being part of #WAVES2025 at Jio World Centre this May. A powerful platform bringing creative minds, innovators & global minds together. Excited to connect and celebrate the spirit of creativity. @MIB_India"
The 'Create in India' Movement
At the core of WAVES is the Create in India Challenge (CIC)-Season 1, a national and international call to play-makers in different sectors of the AVGC-XR, digital media, and broadcasting. The challenge has attracted over 77,000 entrants across the globe, including 500-plus international creators from more than 35 countries. With 31 unique challenges, this program has helped identify over 725 top-notch creators, and their works are to be showcased during the summit.
These innovators are going to be put center stage in CreatoSphere to hold live finals, immersive exhibits, and interactive zones. In an award presentation, the winners will be honoured and accolades will be awarded to the brightest stars in the global creative arena by some of the industry giants.
Empowering Startups: WaveXcelerator & WAVES Bazaar
WAVES goes beyond the ordinary to empower talent. Startups in gaming, animation, generative AI, broadcasting, etc., present to investors through the WaveXcelerator and WaveX Live investment platforms (May 2–3). This gives way to mentorship and funding for the commercialisation of innovative ideas while ensuring the protection of their intellectual property.
In due course, the WAVES Bazaar will become a year-round global content marketplace connecting buyers, sellers, investors, and distributors from all over the M&E world.
Global Media Dialogue & Diplomacy
Beyond that, WAVES 2025 becomes a platform for diplomacy and for global industry dialogue. Along with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian government is reaching out to more than 150 countries across the globe in inviting participation in the Global Media Dialogue to be held during the summit.
The dialogue at this high level, engaging the ambassadors and policy-makers, will culminate into the WAVES Declaration 2025, a strategic roadmap for global media collaboration.
Pavilions, Policy, and Plenaries
Each participating nation will have its country pavilion as well as the Bharat Pavilion, showcasing the Indian journey in the narrative art from ancient oral traditions to end visual spectacles. The summit will witness plenary sessions, panel discussions, and roundtables with global CEOs, policymakers, and M&E visionaries that also include a thought leaders track focusing on industry best practices and fair talent representation.
The agenda will address major focus areas like:
- Content creation and monetisation
- Financing and IP protection
- Technology integration in M&E
- Diversity, inclusion, and women in media
- Gaming, AI, AR/VR/XR, and immersive storytelling
- Blockchain in digital rights and content ownership
Cultural Extravaganza
Apart from business and policy, WAVES will dazzle the audience in live concerts, classical performances, fusion showcases, and cultural events in the name of WAVES Cultural. This is where performances would celebrate India's rich artistic diversity while embracing creativity from across the globe to enhance the nation's "soft power" on the world stage.
A Strategic Move for a $50 Billion Industry
This buoys India's M&E sector among the fastest-growing markets in the globe today and predicts a market size of $50 billion by the year 2029. It, therefore, expects WAVES 2025 to be the inflection point for strategic growth.
The core objectives of the summit, therefore, for India included:
- Nurturing innovative and next-gen talent
- Driving investments and growth in the industry
- Fostering global collaborations for content creation
- Creating a future-ready workforce
- Positioning India as the world's M&E hub
With WAVES 2025, which will be happening from May 1 to 4 at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, does not just host any event but builds a foundation for a new global institution in the space of M&E, similar to Davos for economics or Cannes for cinema.
