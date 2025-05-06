From Blue Eye Samurai To Big Mouth: 5 Brilliant Adult Animated Shows You Should Be Watching Right Now

Hyderabad: Once considered the exclusive domain of Saturday morning nostalgia, animation has long since shed its reputation as child's play. In the past decade, adult animated series have exploded in popularity, telling complex, hilarious, and sometimes devastating stories that live-action TV often would not dare touch. Whether you are looking for razor-sharp satire, explosive action, or darkly emotional journeys, these five animated shows prove that grown-ups have every reason to fall in love with cartoons all over again.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Big Mouth is puberty personified, quite literally. This crass and candid coming-of-age comedy dives headfirst into the awkwardness, hormones, and horrors of adolescence. Guided (and often terrorised) by their hormone monsters, characters like Nick and Andrew wrestle with body changes, identity, and first-time experiences in brutally honest and wildly funny ways. Packed with an A-list voice cast including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, John Mulaney, and Jordan Peele, Big Mouth is outrageous, and surprisingly relatable.

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

If you have not yet entered the bleakly hilarious world of BoJack Horseman, it is time to fix that. Set in a universe where humans and anthropomorphic animals live side-by-side, the show centers on washed-up '90s sitcom star BoJack, a self-destructive horse trying (and often failing) to clean up his act. Equal parts comedy and tragedy, BoJack tackles addiction, mental illness, cancel culture, and personal failure - all wrapped in whip-smart dialogue and surreal gags. It is as likely to make you cry as it is to laugh, and sometimes both at once.

Arcane (Netflix)

You do not need to be a gamer to fall head over heels for Arcane, the Emmy-winning animated drama based on the League of Legends universe. The show explores the tense relationship between sisters Jinx and Vi, torn apart by politics, poverty, and power in the divided cities of Piltover and Zaun. With cinematic animation, gripping action, and deeply emotional storytelling, Arcane is animation at its most ambitious, and Season 2 promises even more, dropping in three acts this November.

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

Beautiful, brutal, and brilliantly unique, Blue Eye Samurai blends East Asian history with pulpy revenge storytelling. Blue Eye Samurai takes place in 17th-century Japan and tracks Mizu, a mixed-race, samurai hiding her identity who is flat out seeking revenge. What makes this show so fantastic is its animation style, which is fluid and film like, along with a great lead performance by Maya Erskine. The themes of identity struggles, rage of the outsider, and resilience in the face of danger makes Blue Eyed Samurai impactful. It is also one of the best looking animated shows in recent memory.

Castlevania: Nocturne (Netflix)

This sequel to the original Castlevania series takes the action away from eastern Europe and captures the French Revolution as vampires fight vampire hunters amid increasing social unrest. The focal point is Richter Belmont, a young warrior dealing with his families legacy. By combining Gothic horror and revolutionary fervor, Castlevania: Nocturne is a step ahead of a video game adaptation as it has not only epic battle scenes, but complex characters with meaningful stakes. Season 2 is already in the works, so it's a good time to fight.

Animated series do so much more than providing laughs or special effects. They are thoughtful, emotionally impactful, and sometimes even groundbreaking. So, whatever you're in the mood for whether it's existential angst, supernatural violence, or teenage weirdness, don't think twice to indulge in animation no matter your age.