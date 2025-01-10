From Black Warrant to the Sabarmati Report: Best OTT Picks for Your Weekend Binge-Watch

Hyderabad: The coming week promises a compelling roster of films and series on OTT platforms, catering to every taste and interest. The OTT offering has something for everyone to like, from dramatic dramas to light-hearted comedy and suspenseful thrillers. The latest releases highlight the best films and series available on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and others.

These films, featuring newbies and standout performances with engaging plots, are sure to dominate your watchlist. Here's a detailed look at the week's top releases.

Black Warrant (Netflix, January 10)

This prison drama, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is best known for his work on Sacred Games, delves into the dark corners of Asia's largest prison, Tihar Jail. Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury's novel Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer serves as the basis for the series. It follows the life of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta played by Zahan Kapoor. The series shines light on real-life situations with engaging performances and a fascinating plot, perfectly combining fact and fiction.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Disney+ Hotstar, January 10)

The second season brings viewers back to a tragic event that occurred 30 years ago. David Schwimmer plays a divorced father whose twin boys discover unsettling secrets that tie the present to the past. This season's mix of tension, nostalgia, and otherworldly thrills builds on the popularity of the previous season. The show is ideal for fans of the genre, keeping viewers on edge with its fascinating story twists.

The Sabarmati Report (Zee5, January 11)

This film, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, is based on the horrific events of the 2002 Godhra train burning catastrophe and highlights a crucial chapter in Indian history. Vikrant Massey offers an outstanding performance as a journalist investigating the tragedy. The tale emphasises the tragedy's human and political consequences while retaining a neutral tone. The film's OTT debut is greatly awaited, with a theatrical release in November 2024.

Alpha Males: Season 3 (Netflix, January 10)

The third season of the Spanish comedy-drama series follows four middle-aged pals as they navigate modern masculinity. Set against the backdrop of altering societal conventions, the series delves into topics of friendship, relationships, and self-realization. Alpha Males, with its smart banter and likeable characters, maintains a mix between comedy and meaningful storytelling, making it a must-see for foreign content aficionados.

On Call (Amazon Prime Video, January 9)

On Call, a riveting crime procedural series, is the creation of renowned producer Dick Wolf. The sitcom is set in Long Beach, California, and follows veteran police officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) and her rookie partner Alex Diaz as they respond to emergency calls. The series, inspired by Wolf's earlier triumphs such as Law & Order and Chicago, blends high-stakes action with character-driven storytelling. Fans of crime dramas will find much to like in this action-packed series.