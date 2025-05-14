ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Biryani To Handlooms: Miss World 2025 Contestants Enchanted By Telangana's Culture, Cuisine & Craftsmanship

Hyderabad: Telangana has rolled out a grand red carpet welcome for the contestants of the 72nd Miss World pageant. From royal banquets at ancient palace sites to immersive cultural presentations in historical cities and towns, the foreign beauties are getting to sample the very essence of the state.

Miss World Beauties At Chowmahalla Palace

On Tuesday evening, the Miss World contestants were at the Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad. Over 300 guests, including reigning Miss World Kristina Piskova, Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley, and dignitaries from across the world, were present.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha Reddy, extended a personal welcome to each guest. The evening unfolded with the soulful strains of Hindustani shehnai, traditional dance performances, and a curated video that described the grandeur of Hyderabad's culture.

The palace museum fascinated the contestants, who were mostly in awe of the royal artefacts, such as the Nizam's throne, military uniforms, and kitchenware. A specially curated photo exhibition added elegance to the evening.

The culinary highlight of the night was a sumptuous spread of Hyderabadi cuisine that made a lasting impression. "The hospitality in Hyderabad is overwhelming us. This is an experience we will never forget," said one of the contestants. Another added, "We will go back to our countries and say 'Telangana Zaroor Aana!'."

From the film world, well-known names such as actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Srileela, producer Allu Aravind and producer Daggubati Suresh, and media tycoons Ch Kiron and Sailaja Kiron were part of the top invitees. Nagarjuna said, "It is a proud moment for Hyderabad to take centre stage on the global map through this prestigious event."

From Hyderabadi Biryani To Lamb Rendang, Contestants Savour Diverse Cuisines

Beyond the visual splendour, the culinary experience prepared for the contestants has become a talking point. A team of 40 chefs prepared a wide variety of dishes, varying from local favorites of Telangana to world gourmet fare. The cuisine ranged from Hyderabadi biryani, pachi pulusu, Kerala appam, and Gujarati dhokla to risotto, lamb rendang, Persian pilaf, Thai curry, tapas, and so on.

Miss World 2025 Contestants Enchanted By Telangana's Culture, Cuisine & Craftsmanship (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Chef Priyanka Bharadwaj, part of the culinary team, explained, "We change the menu every day to offer fresh and exciting experiences. It's about blending international favourites with Indian hospitality." The effort paid off, as contestants from diverse countries voiced their admiration:

Jessica from Brazil said, "I'm a foodie by nature. In my country, we eat rice with beans. But here, I'm in love with Hyderabadi biryani."

Sofia from Finland shared, "We don't get papaya back home. I tried it here and loved it!

The Kerala appam was wonderful."

Guadalupe from Argentina said, "The dishes are a bit spicy for me, but the flavours are amazing."

Anishia from Botswana said, "In my country, we cook chicken with pumpkin seeds. I like Telangana food, it's different and delicious."

Warangal And Ramappa Temple Decked Up For Miss World Contestants