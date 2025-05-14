From Biryani To Handlooms: Miss World 2025 Contestants Enchanted By Telangana's Culture, Cuisine & Craftsmanship

Hyderabad: Telangana has rolled out a grand red carpet welcome for the contestants of the 72nd Miss World pageant. From royal banquets at ancient palace sites to immersive cultural presentations in historical cities and towns, the foreign beauties are getting to sample the very essence of the state.
Miss World Beauties At Chowmahalla Palace
On Tuesday evening, the Miss World contestants were at the Chowmahalla Palace in Hyderabad. Over 300 guests, including reigning Miss World Kristina Piskova, Miss World Organisation CEO Julia Morley, and dignitaries from across the world, were present.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his wife, Geetha Reddy, extended a personal welcome to each guest. The evening unfolded with the soulful strains of Hindustani shehnai, traditional dance performances, and a curated video that described the grandeur of Hyderabad's culture.
The palace museum fascinated the contestants, who were mostly in awe of the royal artefacts, such as the Nizam's throne, military uniforms, and kitchenware. A specially curated photo exhibition added elegance to the evening.
The culinary highlight of the night was a sumptuous spread of Hyderabadi cuisine that made a lasting impression. "The hospitality in Hyderabad is overwhelming us. This is an experience we will never forget," said one of the contestants. Another added, "We will go back to our countries and say 'Telangana Zaroor Aana!'."
From the film world, well-known names such as actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Srileela, producer Allu Aravind and producer Daggubati Suresh, and media tycoons Ch Kiron and Sailaja Kiron were part of the top invitees. Nagarjuna said, "It is a proud moment for Hyderabad to take centre stage on the global map through this prestigious event."
From Hyderabadi Biryani To Lamb Rendang, Contestants Savour Diverse Cuisines
Beyond the visual splendour, the culinary experience prepared for the contestants has become a talking point. A team of 40 chefs prepared a wide variety of dishes, varying from local favorites of Telangana to world gourmet fare. The cuisine ranged from Hyderabadi biryani, pachi pulusu, Kerala appam, and Gujarati dhokla to risotto, lamb rendang, Persian pilaf, Thai curry, tapas, and so on.
Chef Priyanka Bharadwaj, part of the culinary team, explained, "We change the menu every day to offer fresh and exciting experiences. It's about blending international favourites with Indian hospitality." The effort paid off, as contestants from diverse countries voiced their admiration:
Jessica from Brazil said, "I'm a foodie by nature. In my country, we eat rice with beans. But here, I'm in love with Hyderabadi biryani."
Sofia from Finland shared, "We don't get papaya back home. I tried it here and loved it!
The Kerala appam was wonderful."
Guadalupe from Argentina said, "The dishes are a bit spicy for me, but the flavours are amazing."
Anishia from Botswana said, "In my country, we cook chicken with pumpkin seeds. I like Telangana food, it's different and delicious."
Warangal And Ramappa Temple Decked Up For Miss World Contestants
On Wednesday, the Miss World contestants split into two groups to explore the cultural heart of Telangana. One group visited the Thousand Pillar Temple and Warangal Fort, while the other marvelled at the architectural brilliance of the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple in the Mulugu district.
Both locations greeted the global visitors with traditional Gussadi and tribal dances, laser light shows, and a green carpet welcome. The Kakatiya arch was illuminated by ornamental lights, and cultural platforms presented Perini dance and other classical art forms.
Upon arrival, the contestants were treated to Ippapuvvu laddus - sweet made from Mahua flower. Grand arrangements in the form of luxury accommodation were made to create a memorable experience for the visitors and the accompanying international media. To commemorate the visit, contestants received handcrafted Karimnagar silver filigree peacock sari pin badges.
Miss World Contestants To Visit Pillalamarri On May 16
The journey continued as contestants prepared to visit the 750-year-old Pillalmarri tree in Mahabubnagar on May 16. Known as Maha Vriksham, this ancient banyan tree symbolises Telangana's ecological and cultural continuity. The contestants will plant 11 saplings within the tree's premises, contributing to environmental awareness.
The visit includes a PowerPoint presentation showcasing its historical and ecological significance. The delegates will also visit the Rajarajeshwara Temple, shifted from Eerladinne village, and the adjacent archaeology museum.
Women's self-help groups will be exhibiting traditional bamboo handicrafts and local cuisine. The program also includes a honey feast and cultural events.
Miss World Contestants To Witness Pochampally Looms
As part of the tourism initiative 'Telangana Zaroor Aana', the contestants will also visit Bhoodan Pochampally, known globally as the Silk City and for its iconic Ikkat weaving tradition.
Pochampally sarees received GI (Geographical Indication) recognition in 2003, and the village was named one of the Best Tourism Villages by UNESCO. Here, participants will see live demonstrations of handloom weaving and meet renowned weavers like Padma Shri Gajam Govardhana, Padma Shri Gajam Anjaiah, and Padma Shri Chintakindi Mallesham.
A handloom special exhibition consists of ten stalls:
Pochampally Ikkat sarees
Puttapaka Telia rumals
Siddipet Gollabhama sarees
Gadwal silk sarees
Narayanpet handlooms
As the Miss World 2025 pageant tours the towns and cities of Telangana, the initiative is doing more than simply celebrating beauty - it's giving the world a view into a richly artistic, historical, welcoming, and innovative culture.
