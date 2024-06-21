From Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Aranamanai 4, Dive into Action and Intrigue with Latest OTT Releases

Hyderabad: The last week of June is all set to deliver fascinating titles on OTT platforms, including Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory Season 3, Anil Kapoor's Bigg Boss OTT 3 and many others. Here's a list of eight titles that have netizens waiting eagerly for.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (Jio Cinema)- June 21

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the reality show Bigg Boss, will see Anil Kapoor take over hosting duties from Salman Khan. Several celebrities, influencers, and television personalities are anticipated to fight for the top prize in the show, which premieres on June 21.

Aranmanai 4 (Disney+ Hotstar)- June 21

Sundar C's Tamil horror franchise Aranmanai will premiere its fourth installment on June 21. The show follows the journey of a middle-aged guy who is determined to go to any length to discover the truth about his sister's strange death. The ensemble cast includes Sundar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, and Yogi Babu.

Kota Factory Season 3 (Netflix)- June 20

The latest season of the black-and-white series stars Jitendra Kumar, Tillotama Shome, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar. It will trace the students' chaotic entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya. Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory 3 is helmed by Raghav Subbu. The show is streaming on Netflix from June 20.

Bad Cop (Disney+ Hotstar)- June 21

This upcoming police-villain chase drama stars Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles, with Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D'Silva, Bad Cop is set to release on June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Bear Season 3 (Disney+ Hotstar)- June 21

The Bear returns with a new season on June 21 that focuses on Carmy, who strives to transform his sandwich shop into a top-tier dining establishment. He and his crew face the highs and lows of the restaurant industry while striving for a Michelin star. This season will also focus on Carmy’s personal life, with Jeremy Allen White reprising his role.

Trigger Warning (Netflix)- June 21

Jessica Alba plays a Special Forces commando called Parker in this action thriller that streams from June 21. Forced to return to her hometown and take responsibility for a bar after her father’s sudden death, she finds herself facing off a violent gang terrorising the town and uncovering a conspiracy. Directed by Mouly Surya, Trigger Warning also sees Anthony Michael Hall, Mark Webber and Jake Weary​ in pivotal roles.

Federer: Twelve Final Days (Prime Video)- June 20

This British documentary film, directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia, follows Roger Federer in the last 12 days of his professional career, which ended at the 2022 Laver Cup. Produced by George Chignell and Asif Kapadia, it stars Roger Federer, Mirka Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Rafael Nadal. It is streaming from June 20 on Prime Video.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)- June 20

It follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish -- kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing through the NFL season. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Greg Whiteley, the seven-episode series gives viewers unfiltered access to this iconic team and franchise. It is streaming from June 20 on Netflix.