From Bhool Chuk Maaf To Arijit Singh's Concert: Multiple Shows Postponed Amid India-Pak Tensions

Hyderabad: Operation Sindoor, India's military reaction to the horrific terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Pahalgam hit the entire nation, and the entertainment ecosystem was no exception. As the nation processes the tragedy with the loss of 26 innocent lives, various artists, filmmakers and event organisers have halted all shows and expressed solidarity for the armed forces and victims of violence. As emotions run high, the entertainment world has taken a step back, prioritising national sentiment over celebration.
Films and Web Series Affected
Bhool Chuk Maaf, with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was initially planned for a theatrical release on May 9. However, citing security issues and increased drills across the country, the makers decided to skip theatrical release and release it on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. This prompted legal challenges, with PVR Inox going to the Bombay High Court with terms of a breach of their 8 week theatrical exclusivity agreement. The court has granted an interim appeal, whereby for now, the OTT release of the film has been halted until the next hearing scheduled for June 16.
Moreover, TVF's comedy series Very Parivarik, season two was also highly anticipated. but, the creators informed via a statement on Instagram, "Given recent events, the release of our show Very Parivarik S2 will be rescheduled. We appreciate your patience and support."
Cross border matters have also halted the romantic drama Abir Gaulaal, with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor. This was meant to be a big return for Pakistani actor Fawad, however, it is now postponed indefinitely. The trailers and music videos have been taken down from digital platforms, and there appears to be a complete pause on all promotional material.
Concerts and Live Performances Called Off
The Indian music scene has also experienced an unprecedented number of delays and cancellations.
Arijit Singh postponed his Abu Dhabi concert originally set for May 9. He explained on Instagram that the decision was made out of respect for the nation. Shreya Ghoshal, who was to perform a show on May 10 in Mumbai's Jio World Garden as part of her All Hearts Tour, also postponed her concert. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, "As an artist and a citizen, I feel that I have a responsibility to stand with the nation and show my solidarity."
Veteran singer Usha Uthup too cancelled her concert slated for May 10 in Mumbai, which she explained due to "geo-political conditions." Shankar Mahadevan postponed his Geet Govindam concert in Delhi which was scheduled at the Indira Gandhi Stadium for May 17. He said he would announce the next date soon.
Rising sitarist Rishab Sharma postponed his concert in Indore on May 9, while singer Papon postponed his concert in Kanpur on May 11. Punjabi Sufi singer Lakhwinder Wadali cancelled his Jashn-e-Sufi show in Mumbai on May 9.
In Pune, a joint concert brining together musicians Anuv Jain and Zaeden planned for May 10 was also postponed indefinitely. Both artists informed fans through social media, stating they are in line with the sentiment of the nation.
Major Events and Public Statements
The audio launch for Thug Life, Kamal Haasan's next film with director Mani Ratnam, was scheduled for May 16 in Chennai. However, the team has delayed the launch of this anticipated event. In a strong statement, Haasan wrote: "Art can wait. India comes first."
AP Dhillon, who has an international fan base, has delayed the release for his upcoming album. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander also delayed ticket sales for his Hukum Tour in Bengaluru.
Yash Raj Films announced the release of the much publicised statue unveiling of Shar Rukh Khan and Kajol in the UK, to mark the 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania La Jayenge, will now also be delayed this spring.
Beauty Pageant Under Scrutiny
The 72nd Miss World pageant which is to be held in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31 was also put under the microscope. BRS leader and MLC K. Kavitha requested Telangana's govt. to formally postpone it based on the national mood and ongoing war. She called it a time to demonstrate "wisdom" and avoid sending "wrong signals".
Actor Takes a Stand
Actor Harshvardhan Rane, famous for playing the role in Sanam Teri Kasam, openly said he will not be in the sequel if Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane is in it. He claimed Hocane made derogatory comments regarding India's response to terrorism.
Read More
- Amitabh Bachchan Quotes Father In Stirring Tribute To Army: 'Hai Chita Ki Raakh Kar Me, Maangti Sindoor Duniya'
- Ilaiyaraaja Pledges Concert Fees, A Month’s Salary to National Defence Fund, Says 'Our Bravehearts Will Bring Enemies to Their Knees'
- Boycott Calls Against Turkey And Azerbaijan Intensify; Prabhas, Disha Patani Laud Operation Sindoor