ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Bhool Chuk Maaf To Arijit Singh's Concert: Multiple Shows Postponed Amid India-Pak Tensions

Hyderabad: Operation Sindoor, India's military reaction to the horrific terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Pahalgam hit the entire nation, and the entertainment ecosystem was no exception. As the nation processes the tragedy with the loss of 26 innocent lives, various artists, filmmakers and event organisers have halted all shows and expressed solidarity for the armed forces and victims of violence. As emotions run high, the entertainment world has taken a step back, prioritising national sentiment over celebration.

Films and Web Series Affected

Bhool Chuk Maaf, with Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was initially planned for a theatrical release on May 9. However, citing security issues and increased drills across the country, the makers decided to skip theatrical release and release it on Amazon Prime Video on May 16. This prompted legal challenges, with PVR Inox going to the Bombay High Court with terms of a breach of their 8 week theatrical exclusivity agreement. The court has granted an interim appeal, whereby for now, the OTT release of the film has been halted until the next hearing scheduled for June 16.

Moreover, TVF's comedy series Very Parivarik, season two was also highly anticipated. but, the creators informed via a statement on Instagram, "Given recent events, the release of our show Very Parivarik S2 will be rescheduled. We appreciate your patience and support."

Cross border matters have also halted the romantic drama Abir Gaulaal, with Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor. This was meant to be a big return for Pakistani actor Fawad, however, it is now postponed indefinitely. The trailers and music videos have been taken down from digital platforms, and there appears to be a complete pause on all promotional material.

Concerts and Live Performances Called Off

The Indian music scene has also experienced an unprecedented number of delays and cancellations.

Arijit Singh postponed his Abu Dhabi concert originally set for May 9. He explained on Instagram that the decision was made out of respect for the nation. Shreya Ghoshal, who was to perform a show on May 10 in Mumbai's Jio World Garden as part of her All Hearts Tour, also postponed her concert. In a heartfelt post, she wrote, "As an artist and a citizen, I feel that I have a responsibility to stand with the nation and show my solidarity."