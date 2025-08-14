From Baida To Maaman: 5 Must-Stream OTT Picks For Your Extended Weekend Watchlist

Hyderabad: As the long weekend draws near, the temptation of a decent story becomes too much to resist. It's not about relaxation, it's about discovering stories that stay with you long after the credits have rolled. OTT platforms are bringing a mixed bag of new content to keep you engaged. So, plan ahead: choose your platform, ready your snacks, and settle in.

From supernatural mysteries to family tales, here's a roundup of the latest releases that promise to transform your weekend into a cinematic escape. All you need is a cosy spot, your favourite snacks, and the willingness to leave reality behind for a few hours.

Baida

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Sci-fi supernatural thriller

If you enjoy Stranger Things or Tumbbad, then Baida is going to be your thing. The new sci-fi supernatural thriller directed by Puneet Sharma and written by Sudhanshu Rai is a gripping ride through time, mysticism, and supernatural forces.

The story revolves around a salesman who was once a spy, whose world turns dark on a routine sales trip. Forced to find refuge in a foreboding cottage, he becomes inadvertently caught in a sinister plot engineered by an evil force called 'Pishaach'. Abruptly sent back to British India on the night of his execution, he has to depend upon his trusted spy instincts to survive a nightmare infested with ancient Indian mysticism and supernatural danger.

Starring Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, Tarun Khanna, and Sourabh Raaj Jain, and directed by Pratheek Shetty (Kantara), Baida is a feast for the eyes with haunting visuals and a tight, suspenseful plot. Now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, it's a not-to-be-missed watch for genre fans.

Salakaar

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Genre: Spy thriller

For fans of spying and high-level political drama, Salakaar provides a thrilling visual experience. Based on real-life events, the series follows a unique Indian spymaster who finds a nuclear secret facility operating in Pakistan. The story switches back and forth from two time periods -1978 and 2025- as the past and the present collide when an old threat to national security comes back to haunt.

Directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films, the series interweaves history and gripping action scenes. As the lead negotiates perilous encounters and complex games of intelligence, Salakaar maintains the suspense meter high, making it a must-see for viewers who love gritty spy thrillers. The series is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

Stolen: Heist of the Century

Streaming On: Netflix

Genre: Crime documentary

If fictional heists can keep you on the edge of your seat, imagine diving into a crime that actually happened and remains unsolved. Netflix's Stolen: Heist of the Century tells one of the most brazen diamond heists ever committed, and follows each phase of the crime, from careful plotting to its chaotic endpoint.

Unlike its fictional counterparts, this documentary uses real-life footage, exclusive interviews, and investigative insights to strip away the layers of the enigma. The story is full of suspense and mystery. People who enjoy true-crime stories will find it really interesting. It's a great pick for anyone who wants to explore a real-life mystery.

Arabia Kadali

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Genre: Survival drama

Unlike thrillers that are often fast-paced as a narrative base, Arabia Kadali is a Telugu-language web series that gives a slower story based on human relationships with emotional engagement. It tells the story of fishermen from nearby villages, whose intense rivalry is transformed into mutual understanding and teamwork as they inadvertently sail beyond borders. Captured and imprisoned in a foreign country, they have to face bitter realities and tackle cultural and political challenges.

Through Badiri and Ganga, the series develops themes of friendship, determination, and the unyielding human spirit. While local rivalries simmer in the background, the struggle for freedom by the men highlights the strength of unity in the face of overwhelming despair.

Maaman

Available on: Zee5

Type: Family drama

Changing the tone to domestic warmth and emotional depth, Maaman is a sentimental tale of love, relationships, and bonds that make up a family. Prashanth Pandiyaraj directs the movie with comedian Soori essaying a serious role as Inba, a doting uncle to his nephew Nilan.

When Girija (Swasika), sister of Inba, brings home Nilan after waiting for years to have a child, Inba becomes Nilan's most trusted guardian. But the dynamics change when Inba gets married to Dr Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi), and jealousy and tension begin in the family. The story tenderly explores how familial relationships adapt to change, balancing humour and sentiment in a way that feels authentic and relatable. Maaman is streaming now on Zee5 and offers a perfect emotional counterpoint to the weekend's heavier thrillers.