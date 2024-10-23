From Baahubali To Chatrapathi: Prabhas' Top 5 IMDb Films; Kalki 2898 AD Misses The Cut

Hyderabad: Prabhas, the first true pan-India superstar, celebrates his birthday today, October 23, and it's the perfect time to reflect on his incredible journey through Indian cinema. Starting from regional stardom in the Telugu film industry, Prabhas' rapid rise to international fame has established him as a cultural icon. His films have not only shattered box office records but have also created an unforgettable impact on Indian cinema, both critically and commercially. While his latest mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide, interestingly, it does not feature in his top five films as ranked by IMDb. Let's take a look at these films that highlight Prabhas' cinematic evolution and why they hold a special place in his career.

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (IMDb Rating: 8.2)

Standing tall as the highest-grossing film in India in 2017 and the second-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a cinematic spectacle that redefined Indian cinema. Released in 2017 and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film became a global sensation, selling over 105 million tickets in India alone - the highest footfall for any Indian film. Prabhas portrayed Amarendra Baahubali, a prince whose valour, leadership, and emotional depth left audiences spellbound. The plot delves into the intrigue of palace politics as Amarendra's adoptive brother, Bhallaladeva, schemes to seize the throne of Mahishmati. The film's grand visuals, compelling narrative, and impressive performances ensured its legendary status and Prabhas' portrayal cemented his place among the group of great actors.

2. Baahubali: The Beginning (IMDb Rating: 8.0)

The 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning was the start of Prabhas' journey into global stardom. Directed by SS Rajamouli, this epic opened the gates to the world of Mahishmati, a kingdom torn between power and loyalty. Prabhas portrayed both Shivudu and Amarendra Baahubali in a dual role, showcasing his range as an actor. The film's story of a young man raised by a tribe discovering his royal lineage captivated viewers. Baahubali: The Beginning went on to become the highest-grossing film in India at the time and helped establish Prabhas as an actor who could draw audiences from all corners of the country and beyond.

3. Chatrapathi (IMDb Rating: 7.6)

Before the grand success of Baahubali, Prabhas worked with SS Rajamouli on Chatrapathi in 2005. The film tells the story of displaced Sri Lankans in Vizag, where Prabhas' character, Sivaji, rises against oppression and embarks on a journey to reunite with his long-lost brother and mother. Chatrapathi was a commercial success and earned Prabhas significant praise for his powerful performance in the action-packed role. This film set the foundation for his future collaborations with Rajamouli and his transformation into a larger-than-life action hero.

4. Mirchi (IMDb Rating: 7.3)

Released in 2013, Mirchi was a landmark film in Prabhas' career, winning him the prestigious Nandi Award for Best Actor. Directed by Koratala Siva, Mirchi tells the story of Jai, a man who returns to his homeland to resolve deep-seated family feuds. The film's plot, rich with emotional twists and powerful family dynamics, was elevated by Prabhas' nuanced performance. The chemistry between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, coupled with the film's commercial success, further solidified Prabhas' status as a top-tier actor in the Telugu film industry.

5. Varsham (IMDb Rating: 7.2)

One of Prabhas' earlier successes, Varsham (2004), played a key role in building his reputation as a bankable star. The romantic drama follows Venkat (Prabhas) and Sailaja (Trisha) as their blossoming love is thwarted by a local goon who is obsessed with the heroine. The film's music, drama, and Prabhas' charming portrayal of the lover-boy character made Varsham a hit. The movie was later loosely remade in Hindi as Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff.

While Prabhas' latest release, Kalki 2898 AD has taken the box office by storm, grossing over Rs 1,100 crore globally, it has yet to earn a place in IMDb's top-rated films for the star. The sci-fi mythological epic, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone alongside Prabhas, represents a new chapter in Indian filmmaking with its ambitious themes and cutting-edge visual effects. As the film continues to gain traction, it remains to be seen whether it will climb the ranks and join the list of Prabhas' all-time greats.

From the groundbreaking Baahubali franchise to his award-winning performance in Mirchi, Prabhas' journey in cinema has been nothing short of phenomenal. His films have transcended regional boundaries and set new benchmarks for Indian cinema globally.