From Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great To Ishaan - Janhvi starrer Homebound: Indian Films Lined Up For Cannes 2025

Hyderabad: The 78th Cannes Film Festival has commenced, and Indian films are all set for a strong impression. This year's festival has five diverse Indian films selected for screening, representing the diversity and quality of Indian cinema in terms of classic and contemporary. Featuring a restored Satyajit Ray classic, fresh narratives and directorial debut work, Indian storytelling is positioned as a true highlight of Cannes 2025.

As Cannes 2025 is already here, let us take a look at all the Indian films that are set for the global spotlight.

1. Aranyer Din Ratri

A special screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest) film will take place. The initial film features veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee. The film to be showcased is a restored 4K version created by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, in partnership with the Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films and The Criterion Collection.

The film tells the story of four urban men going to the forests of Palamau for escape and adventure. The film portrays the characters as they meet of new people while also handling their own personal revelations, providing a contrast between urban and rural life situations.

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri (Photo: Film Poster)

The screening will include veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, along with Simi Grewal and other cast members, which will undoubtedly be an emotional highlight for Indian cinema lovers at the festival.

2. Tanvi The Great

Veteran actor Anupam Kher returns to the director's chair with a bang with Tanvi The Great. The film will screen at Cannes on May 17, 2023, ahead of its theatrical release. Kher is excited and proud about the film and has already arrived in France to showcase it to the world.

The cast includes Karan Tacker in his big-screen debut, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami. Internationally known actor Iain Glen, who was on Game of Thrones, is also in Tanvi The Great.

3. Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan returns to Cannes after ten years with Homebound and is screening in the Un Certain Regard section, which recognises unique and artistic voices in world cinema.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in their debut at Cannes. The last time they starred together in Dhadak, they generated quite a buzz. Homebound will allow them to show more mature performances. Ghaywan's previous film, Masaan, was a favourite of Cannes and won two awards in 2015.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound (Photo: Film Poster)

4. Charak

Charak is directed by Sheiladitya Moulik, and it is inspired by one of the traditional rituals of Bengal, namely Charak Puja. This dual-themed physical representation of blind faith and cultural identity seeks to challenge belief systems, providing a relevant and respected opportunity to display another aspect of Indian heritage. Charak continues the significant contribution to the Cannes Festival by asserting another underlyingly important Indian narrative with a deeply, culturally immersive narrative and complex social message.

Charak directed by Sheiladitya Moulik (Photo: Film Poster)

5. A Doll Made Up Of Clay

A Doll Made Up Of Clay is written and directed by Kokob Gebrehaweria Tesfay, an Ethiopian national studying in India at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI). This 23-minute film is selected for La Cinef, the Cannes Festival category that identifies student filmmakers from around the world. This recognition not only draws attention to India and its developing filmmaking talent, but it also draws attention to India's increased role as a nurturing platform for international budding storytellers.

Read More