From Amitabh Bachchan to SS Rajamouli, Celebs Hail D Gukesh, World's Youngest Chess Champion

Hyderabad: The Indian film fraternity has congratulated D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess sensation, on his historic victory at the World Chess Championship. Gukesh defeated Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match, becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess. A string of celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, S.S. Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut, Jr. NTR, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jackie Shroff, took to social media to praise Gukesh's achievement.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 5222 - Gukesh D world champion chess .. the youngest in the World .. you have made us all so proud .. because of you the entire World salutes INDIA ..JAI HIND."

S.S. Rajamouli wrote, "INDIA MAKES ITS MOVE AGAIN! Congratulations @DGukesh on becoming the world’s youngest chess champion and making the nation proud on the global stage. Jai Hind!"