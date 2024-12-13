ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Amitabh Bachchan to SS Rajamouli, Celebs Hail D Gukesh, World's Youngest Chess Champion

Film celebrities congratulate D Gukesh on becoming the world's youngest chess champion, citing his historic victory as a proud moment for India.

Celebrities Congratulate D Gukesh on Historic Chess Victory
Celebrities Congratulate D Gukesh on Historic Chess Victory (Photo: ANI/ IANS)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The Indian film fraternity has congratulated D Gukesh, the 18-year-old chess sensation, on his historic victory at the World Chess Championship. Gukesh defeated Ding Liren of China in the 14-game match, becoming the youngest-ever World Champion in chess. A string of celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, S.S. Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut, Jr. NTR, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jackie Shroff, took to social media to praise Gukesh's achievement.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 5222 - Gukesh D world champion chess .. the youngest in the World .. you have made us all so proud .. because of you the entire World salutes INDIA ..JAI HIND."

S.S. Rajamouli wrote, "INDIA MAKES ITS MOVE AGAIN! Congratulations @DGukesh on becoming the world’s youngest chess champion and making the nation proud on the global stage. Jai Hind!"

Chiranjeevi Konidela said, "WOW!!!! Just WOW !!! My heart swells with pride Dear @DGukesh !!! What A Phenomenal Feat!! India is Absolutely Proud of you!!"

Kangana Ranaut called it a historic day for India, writing, "Wow!! a wonderful and historic day for Indian chess. The country is immensely proud of young #gukeshdommaraju, who becomes the youngest chess player (18 years old) to win the World Chess Championship."

Kangana Ranaut Congratulates D Gukesh on Historic Chess Victory
Kangana Ranaut Congratulates D Gukesh on Historic Chess Victory (Photo: Instagram)

Jr. NTR wished Gukesh "many more victories." Ayushmann Khurrana shared a news article announcing Gukesh's victory. Jackie Shroff penned, "D. Gukesh makes India proud by winning the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, becoming the youngest ever world chess champion. Congratulations."

D. Gukesh has pinned his name in chess history, becoming the youngest-ever International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion. The championship, which was poised at a nail-biting 6.5-6.5 scoreline heading into the final game, witnessed Gukesh deliver a phenomenal performance. He secured a historic 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, as announced on FIDE's official website.

