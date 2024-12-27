From Amitabh To Deepika: Bollywood's 6 Biggest Names Who Acted For Free

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors are often known for commanding hefty fees for their performances. Kartik Aaryan, for instance, made headlines when he reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, he's rumoured to demand Rs 45 to 50 crore for its sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Yet, there are instances in the film industry where actors have chosen passion, relationships, or creative satisfaction over monetary gains. Here, we explore six notable Bollywood actors who worked on films without charging a single rupee.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor who has been enthralling audiences for over five decades, has repeatedly demonstrated that he values the craft of cinema above monetary rewards. One notable instance of this was the 2005 Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Black. Deeply impressed by the script, Bachchan decided to work on the film without charging any fee. The film, which also starred Rani Mukerji, became a critical and commercial success, with Bachchan's performance being hailed as one of his finest.

In another act of generosity, writer-filmmaker Rumy Jafry revealed a story about Bachchan's involvement in the 2021 film Chehre. According to Jafry, Bachchan not only refused to charge any fee but also paid for his travel and accommodation expenses in Poland to ensure that the film's budget remained unaffected. In an interview on a podcast show, Jafry recounted that the producer, Anand Pandit, was initially hesitant to approach Bachchan because of budget constraints. To their surprise, the superstar announced, "I will not charge anything for this film. I will do it for free."

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charisma and global appeal, has also worked on several projects without charging a fee. Some of the most notable examples include his cameo appearances in films like Bhootnath, Krazzy 4, and Dulha Mil Gaya.

Moreover, Khan, who appeared in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Kamal Haasan's Tamil film Hey Ram, did not accept any payment. For Rocketry, Madhavan revealed that Khan was so moved by the story and the passion behind the project that he immediately agreed to be part of the film without discussing money. His involvement added immense value to these films, both in terms of visibility and credibility.

3. Deepika Padukone

Today, Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, but during her debut film Om Shanti Om (2007), she worked without taking a single penny. The film, directed by Farah Khan and starring Shah Rukh Khan, marked Padukone's grand entry into Bollywood. Reports suggest that Padukone was so thrilled to work alongside SRK and be a part of such a big project that money was the last thing on her mind. Her decision paid off as the film became a blockbuster and established her as a leading actor in the industry.

4. Shahid Kapoor

Known for his intense performances and commitment to his roles, Shahid Kapoor waived his fee for the 2014 critically acclaimed film Haider. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet required a tight budget to maintain its artistic vision. Shahid, understanding the constraints, decided not to charge any fees to ensure the film could be made without compromises. In an interview with a newswire earlier in 2023, the actor revealed that he was the only one who worked without a fee. He explained that his usual remuneration exceeded the film's budget, and the makers had made it clear that paying him would make the project impossible to complete.

The actor's dedication to the project was evident in his powerful portrayal of the titular character, earning him several awards and widespread acclaim. Kapoor's gesture not only supported the film's production but also demonstrated his belief in prioritising storytelling over financial gains.

5. Salman Khan

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood's biggest stars, is no stranger to lending a helping hand to friends in the industry. In the 2009 romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Salman made a cameo appearance alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. For his brief but memorable role, he reportedly did not charge any fee. Known for his camaraderie and generosity, Salman has often appeared in special roles in films by friends and colleagues without demanding remuneration.

6. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Celebrated for his acting prowess, Nawazuddin Siddiqui brought the iconic Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto to life in the 2018 biopic Manto, directed by Nandita Das. Recognising the significance of the role and the limited budget of the film, Siddiqui chose to work without charging any fee. Director Nandita Das, in an interaction with a webloid, praised Siddiqui for his selflessness, noting that it is rare for actors to waive their remuneration, regardless of the project's significance.