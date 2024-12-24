From Amitabh Bachchan to Chiranjeevi, Celebs Bid Farewell to Shyam Benegal after His Passing

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, a key figure in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday, December 24, 2024, at the age of 90. The revered director, who had been battling chronic kidney disease, breathed his last at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central at 6:38 pm. His passing has left a void in the film industry, with a wave of tributes pouring in from across the entertainment world.

Benegal, known for his significant contributions to Indian cinema through films like Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, and Bhumika, was a towering figure in the parallel cinema movement. His works, often tackling relevant socio-political themes, have left an indelible mark on audiences, influencing filmmakers, actors, and technicians alike.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan expressed his deep sorrow on X (formerly known as twitter), writing: "We have lost another stalwart of the Film Industry today ..Shyam Benegal passes away ..Prayers and condolences."

Actor Chiranjeevi mourned his death writing, "Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest filmmakers and great intellectuals of our country. His films, biographies, and documentaries form part of India's greatest cultural treasure. His masterful works will always be held in great esteem in Indian Cinema." Chiranjeevi also noted that Benegal was a fellow Hyderabadi and former Rajya Sabha member, and his legacy would forever be celebrated.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar also expressed grief over Benegal's death, calling him "one of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend." Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who had a personal connection with Benegal, shared an emotional tribute. Kher remembered how Benegal had turned him away when he sought a role in Mandi, advising him to wait for a more substantial role, a moment that left a lasting impact on Kher's career. He wrote, "He was the messiah for actors, writers, and technicians of alternative cinema in India. His brilliance and generosity will be missed."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Benegal in Zubeidaa, described his passing as a "heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema." Bajpayee reminisced about how Benegal's unique storytelling style and deep understanding of performances had shaped his career. "Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations," Bajpayee wrote.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, known for his mainstream films, also paid tribute to Benegal, recalling how the late director's work shaped the future of Indian cinema, especially the 'parallel cinema' movement. Ghai expressed his deep gratitude for Benegal's guidance to younger filmmakers and noted how Benegal's influence could still be seen in institutions like Whistling Woods, where he had been a mentor since 2006.

Other prominent figures like Karan Johar, Kajol, Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta also expressed their condolences, remembering Benegal for his dedication to Indian cinema and his ability to push boundaries. Karan Johar took to Instagram, writing, "RIP Sir, Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema." Kajol called his contribution to Indian cinema "immeasurable" and lauded his remarkable legacy.

Tributes Flow for Shyam Benegal After His Passing (Photo: Instagram)

Shabana Azmi shares Shyam Benegal's funeral details (Photo: Instagram)

Shabana Azmi, a close friend of the acclaimed filmmaker, shared the funeral details on her Instagram Stories. The last rites will take place at 3 pm on Tuesday at Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium in Mumbai's Dadar. Born in Hyderabad on December 14, 1934, Benegal was a pioneer who worked closely with some of India's greatest actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Smita Patil, and Shabana Azmi.