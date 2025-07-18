From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Siddhant Chaturvedi's career in Bollywood is nothing short of inspirational. He started his acting journey with the web series Inside Edge, in which his performance depicting the struggle of a small-town athlete was loved by the audience. However, he gained fame with the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, where he left a strong impression along with Ranveer Singh. This role gave Siddhant national recognition and he was seen as the Next Big Thing.

After this, he worked in films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, Phone Bhoot, each role showcasing his acting talent. There is sincerity and ease in his acting, and he devotes himself to each character. In Dhadak 2, he will be playing a role that touches on social issues. In this regard, Siddhant Chaturvedi had a hearty conversation with ETV Bharat correspondent Kirtikumar Kadam, excerpts of which are given below.

ETV Bharat: Do you feel any pressure as an actor when a sequel to a film comes out?

Siddhant: There is a bit of pressure with every film, because it is our responsibility to bring something new for the audience. But if we have to talk about sequels, then I think Dhadak 2 is not a direct sequel, but a kind of spiritual sequel. Every time there is an attempt to show something new through sequels because we want to give the audience a different experience. Ultimately, we make films for entertainment and if the audience finds something meaningful and touching in it, then we should consider our work a success.

ETV Bharat: Your career is full of diverse roles. Is this a conscious choice, or do you accept work as it comes?

Siddhant: At this stage of my career, I accept only those projects that resonate with me. This is a conscious effort. I don't want to get stuck in a particular genre by doing the same roles over and over again. This is a time for me to experiment, make mistakes and have the audience forgive me for it. I am not here to create a market, but to fuel it. Once you fit into a certain genre, the opportunities diminish. But my goal is to continue doing this work for many years and now, I have the opportunity to do new things, I will definitely not waste it.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Childhood, Cinema, and Becoming an Actor (Photo: IANS)

ETV Marathi: Once upon a time, you wanted to become a chartered accountant. What do you think about it now that you have entered the film industry?

Siddhant: Actually, I did not really want to become a CA, but it was a safe path. I thought if nothing works out in acting, at least I can support my family with the plan B. At the age of 21-22, you can complete your education, and can crack the exams in the first attempt. So I said, "This is the age for studying, let's do it." (Laughs) Also, there is a lack of educated people in this field, so education is never wasted.

ETV Marathi: Where did you get the inspiration to enter the acting field?

Siddhant: I was drawn to films since childhood. My father is a huge cinema lover, so films were constantly played at home. I used to watch films, dance at weddings, and imitate everything I saw on TV. At that time, I did not fully understand what acting was, but watching and imitating it was very fascinating. That is where this journey began.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Finding Himself in Every Role (Photo: Film Poster)

ETV Marathi: Which actor did you like as a child?

Siddhant: It would not be an exaggeration to say that I was in love with Govinda sir and Salman sir. Their dance, acting, and especially comic timing, all attracted me a lot. There is at least one child in every house who loves to dance to songs. But not everyone is allowed to dream of "becoming an actor", sometimes because of the financial situation of the family, sometimes because of the lack of support. In this regard, it can be said that I have been a little lucky. I had the full support of my parents and family. They would eagerly wait at home to see if I got an audition, if I got selected. It was a journey that we walked together as a unit. In fact, until Gully Boy came, we kept it all a little hidden, because we were afraid of what relatives or neighbours would say. Whatever I am today, it is because of the support of my parents and the blessings of God.

ETV Marathi: There have been many films on the caste system. Dhadak 2 is based on the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Why did you find this plot different and what was the reason for saying 'yes' to it?

Siddhant: I have also seen many love stories, some with sweet endings, some heartbreaking. So initially I also thought, has something like this happened before? But some stories have such a magic that you are drawn into that world as soon as you hear them. I think that no matter how many times such stories are told, they do not feel old. On the contrary, such stories should be told more which wake people up, give them the strength to speak their truth. This film is on the caste system, but at the same time it also highlights the class divide, the gap between the rich and the poor. These things are constantly presented in cinema, because each of us has experienced this situation to some extent. When I heard this story, it touched my heart. Actually, I have seen films on such subjects before, but the way this story was presented was completely different. A new world was introduced, which was also so fresh and unique, and that is why I accepted this role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi CA to actor story (Photo: Film Poster)

To be honest, I have not seen the original Tamil film yet. Our directors told me to watch it only after Dhadak 2 is released. So I am going to watch it on August 2. Of course, I have heard a lot about that film.

You asked if I felt the responsibility of the sequel, yes, I felt it more intensely this time. Because Dhadak has already been made. How to make it better than that was a huge challenge. But this is not a 'frame to frame' remake of the Tamil film. Because the world, language, culture, everything in this film is completely different. This story is set in a village in North India. I was really amazed by the nuances in this script, because it was very subtle and difficult to handle. All the credit for this goes to the director and the entire team. They worked hard to create this world. So I think it was important to tell this story, albeit familiar, in a completely new way, from a world that we have never seen on screen before.

ETV Marathi: The trailer of Dhadak 2 shows social inequality, the gap between the rich and the poor. Have you experienced anything like this in your own life?

Siddhant: I come from a small village called Nagwa in Ballia district. My parents worked hard to come to the city, and then when I stepped into the industry, I also experienced a different kind of struggle. Because no one knew me here, I had no idea what styling was, how to behave at a party, how to deal with the media or the paparazzi, all these things have to be learned, but at the same time, it is equally important to preserve your own nature, identity.

I am proud of my culture from which I come, and that is why I never let myself get lost. This inequality shown in the film is really in our society. People like us also need to get inspiration from somewhere and for me, that inspiration was Shah Rukh sir and Irrfan sir. Both of them were able to come from small towns and create their own place, which also inspired me. I don't believe in discrimination, but everyone experiences these social differences somewhere or the other.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Dhadak 2 interview (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Marathi: Did you use your own experiences in this character?

Siddhant: Yes, definitely. When a role comes to you, be it on caste or economic status, you have to have experienced those feelings yourself for it to feel real. As an actor, you have to connect your personal life emotions with that character, only then can they come into play. For example, if you are in love with a girl from a rich family, you may feel that you are too shy in front of her. Then there is a pressure to lose yourself and blend in with her. But I have always believed that you should fight for yourself and your love, but not let yourself get lost in it. I have brought this feeling into this character.

ETV Marathi: So would you say that you saw a reflection of yourself in this character?

Siddhant: Yes, of course. I find myself in every role. Like in Gully Boy, I rap, but I'm not a rapper, yet I played it. Even if the role is fictional, finding yourself in it is the real test. Our entire life is an acting workshop. We pick up emotions, subtle gestures from our experiences because emotions are not fake. They are immediately understood from the audience's eyes, from our body language. That is why I find a reflection of myself in every role, so that it feels alive on screen.

ETV Marathi: When Dhadak was released, what were you doing?

Siddhant: At that time, I had a small project called 'Anand' released, but actually I didn't have much work at that time. I was looking for films, holding a latent hope in my heart that someone would launch me. I had just finished shooting for Inside Edge, and in it I played a character whose life was also full of struggles. Earlier, I had gone to the theatre and watched Sairat. I was literally blown away after watching Sairat. Then when Dhadak came out, I liked it too. At that time, the constant thought in my mind was, "Will I ever get to do a film like this?” But to be honest, I never even dreamed that one day I would do Dhadak."