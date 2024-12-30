From All We Imagine as Light to Gunaah S2, Here's What to Watch on OTT This Week

Hyderabad: As we step into the new year, OTT platforms are bringing a diverse array of movies and web series to captivate audiences. With a blend of high-octane thrillers, heartwarming dramas, compelling documentaries, and intriguing mysteries, there is no shortage of content for every kind of viewer. Whether you are in the mood for Hindi crime dramas or global documentaries, this week offers something for all tastes. From December 29 to January 5, 2025, streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, and Prime Video are releasing a mix of new titles that are set to be major talking points in the coming days.

The start of the new year marks a significant surge in entertainment, with plenty of buzz-worthy content releasing just as we wrap up 2024. From critically acclaimed Indian films to gripping international thrillers, the OTT space is ready to take audiences on an exciting ride. So, if you are looking for your next show or movie to kick off 2025, here is a rundown of what is hitting the OTT platforms this week.

1. All We Imagine As Light (Disney+ Hotstar) – January 3, 2025

For those who enjoy deep emotional storytelling, All We Imagine As Light is a must-watch. This Malayalam drama explores the transformative life of a nurse, whose world turns upside down after receiving an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Directed by Payal Kapadia, the film has garnered international acclaim, having premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. With its poignant narrative, stellar performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon, and a unique blend of Malayalam, Hindi, and Marathi dialogues, the film promises to be an unforgettable experience.

2. Gunaah Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar) – January 3, 2025

Fans of thrilling, action-packed drama can rejoice as Gunaah returns with its second season. This Hindi web series, which combines elements of crime and suspense, stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti in pivotal roles. The narrative revolves around dark secrets, moral ambiguity, and high-stakes situations. Directed by Anil Senior, Season 2 promises to deliver even more action and suspense, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Avicii – I'm Tim (Netflix) – December 31, 2024

This documentary focuses on the life and legacy of Swedish DJ Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name, Avicii. Avicii - I'm Tim dives deep into Tim's rise to global fame, shedding light on his struggles with fame, mental health, and his untimely death. Featuring interviews with key figures like Aloe Blacc and David Guetta, the film promises an emotional and raw insight into the artist's journey. It is set to release on Netflix on December 31, 2024.

4. Reunion (Netflix) – January 1, 2025

If you are a fan of comedy and mystery, Reunion is a film that should be on your list. This American comedy-mystery revolves around a high school reunion that takes a dark twist when one of the former students is found murdered. The remaining classmates, including Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford, must unravel the mystery while dealing with their own complex relationships. This film will stream on Netflix starting January 1, 2025.

5. Missing You (Netflix) – January 1, 2025

Missing You is a gripping detective drama, which follows a detective inspector who is a specialist in missing persons. The show becomes even more personal when she discovers her long-lost fiance, who disappeared eleven years ago, active on a dating app. Adapted from a novel by Harlan Coben, this series promises to keep viewers hooked with its intense narrative and unpredictable twists. It will be available for streaming on Netflix from January 1, 2025.

Other OTT Releases This Week:

Shores of Paradise (Zee5): A heartfelt drama set in a coastal town, releasing on January 3, 2025.

The Big Bang Theory: The Final Season (HBO Max): For fans of the iconic sitcom, the final season will be available for streaming from December 30, 2024.