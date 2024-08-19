ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt to Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartfelt Posts

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 2:32 PM IST

Bollywood stars are celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2024 by sharing touching tributes and nostalgic memories on social media. Sanjay Dutt expressed his gratitude for his sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt, while Bhumi Pednekar and Tamannaah Bhatia posted heartfelt messages and childhood photos with their siblings. Akshay Kumar wished his fans on the special occasion.

Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartfelt Posts (ANI)

Hyderabad: As Raksha Bandhan 2024 unfolds, Bollywood celebrities are sharing their cherished moments and celebrating the festival of sibling bond in heartfelt ways. The occasion, which traditionally signifies brothers pledging to protect their sisters, has evolved into a broader celebration of the special ties between siblings.

Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartfelt Posts (Instagram)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to wish his fans on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Actor Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. In a touching post, Dutt shared a series of pictures with his siblings and penned a warm message: "Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely!"

Similarly, actor Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the festival with her sister Samiksha Pednekar by tying rakhi on each other’s wrists. Bhumi shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying, "Love you @samikshapednekar. To us just being there for each other. #HappyRakshabandhan." Her post was accompanied by then and now pictures of the two.

Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Heartfelt Posts (Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared a nostalgic picture of her Raksha Bandhan celebration with an Instagram Story. She posted a childhood photo with her brother, reminiscing about their playful times together. Her caption read, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to the best brother ever! Missing our bachpan ki masti and you a little extra today. Pamper me soon."

In a similar vein, Bollywood star Sunny Deol marked the occasion by sharing a nostalgic picture from his childhood, showing his sister tying rakhi on his wrist. He captioned the post, "Happy Raksha Bandhan Dear sisters," reflecting on the enduring bond with his siblings. These heartfelt tributes from Bollywood celebrities highlight how Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in diverse ways, emphasising the unique and cherished bonds between brothers and sisters.

