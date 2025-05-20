From Ad Films To The Big Screen: Vinod A.K. Debuts With Moonwalk - Tale Of Retro Friendship And Breakdance

Renowned commercial director Vinod A.K. is all set to mark his debut in Malayalam cinema with the nostalgic and heartwarming film, Moonwalk’ hitting theatres on May 30. Though the title might remind one of Michael Jackson's iconic dance move, the film is more about life, friendship, and memories of the 80s than it is about dance. "Don't mistake it for a full-length dance film just by looking at the title or trailer," Vinod says in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat.

A Dream That Took Time

Vinod A.K. is no stranger to the visual arts. He has made a name for himself as an acclaimed commercial director, crafting ads for top brands across India. But his heart was always with cinema. "Since my school days, I dreamed of cinema. But it's not a world everyone can enter quickly. So I started with advertising - at least it was still art," he says.

Guided by a friend's advice, he started working in an ad agency. Years of experience later, he became a sought-after ad filmmaker. But even during the busiest days in the industry, cinema was never far from his thoughts. "I discussed cinema even during breaks. I had several story ideas, but as they say, everything happens in its own time. Now, finally, Moonwalk is happening," Vinod smiles.

Vinod reflects on how commercial directors rarely receive public recognition, despite the widespread impact of their work. "People may know the ads, but they rarely know who directed them. Even directors like Balki or V.K. Prakash, who made brilliant ads, are not widely recognised. But make one movie, and everyone knows you. Cinema has that power."

More Than Just Dance

Though the title may suggest otherwise, Moonwalk is not a dance-centric film. Dance, especifically break dance, is just one layer in the story. "This is about life. About friends who danced and lived in the 80s. About where they are now. Real stories, real emotions," Vinod says.

The film captures a slice of time that defined an entire generation. From old tape recorders to Michael Jackson's songs that united friends who couldn't even dance but still tried to copy a few moves. "Jackson is part of every childhood from that era. We listened to his albums on repeat, and even those who couldn't dance moved their feet," he reminisces.

Ananthapuri In The 80s

The story is rooted in Thiruvananthapuram, particularly the western region of Kazhakkoottam. "There are many films about the language and underbelly of the city. But no film has captured the spirit of the villages in Thiruvananthapuram," Vinod explains. Initially, he considered shooting in Kochi or Alappuzha. But he changed his mind. "Shooting in the place where the story was born gives it depth. We filmed in St. Andrews and Thumba. Not exactly where I grew up, but still close."

Of course, recreating the 80s was not easy. "Villages today have tarred roads and bell towers. We had to work with art and VFX to take it back in time," he says.

The core of Moonwalk is friendship. Not the kind built on social media, but real, raw, and trusting friendships of the past. "There were no phones. But if you went out looking for a friend, you somehow knew where they'd be. It was like telepathy," Vinod says with a laugh. "Kids today might not understand it. We are trying to show them that friendship had a different meaning once when everyone ate, danced, and slept together."

Nostalgic Fashion and Nicknames

The film also brings back the fashion of the 80s and 90s. Balloon pants, punk hairstyles, and local versions of Jackson like "Bicycle Jackson" and "Punk Jackson". "This was an era I lived through. No research needed. Just memories," Vinod says.

Fresh Faces, Long Search

Casting was one of the hardest parts. The team needed young actors, aged 17–18, to play the seven lead characters. Many popular child actors were approached but had scheduling conflicts. "We held multiple auditions across Kerala. We found amazing talent. But choosing among them was tough."

The selected actors went through one to three months of training. Only in the final week of the camp did the team finalise who would play each role. "All were good. We evaluated them constantly, and only then locked the roles," Vinod explains.

Real Experience Behind the Dance

Though many choreographers were available, Vinod chose Sreejith, someone who had worked with him in ads, and more importantly, someone who lived the era. "He was part of the same break dance scene in school anniversaries and art festivals. He even shared life experiences that shaped this story," he says, adding, "Experience matters more than fame."

A Chance Encounter with Lijo Jose Pellissery

Vinod had no connection with Lijo Jose Pellissery, the critically acclaimed filmmaker. But during editing, Lijo saw a few scenes and was impressed. Through music director Prashanth Pillai, Lijo reached out. "He said, 'This film shouldn't be treated like a small film. It should reach the audience on a big canvas.' And he helped make it happen," Vinod says.

Lijo's involvement brought in Listin Stephen as a co-producer. Originally, the film had a different producer, but when a financial crunch hit, the collaboration was welcomed with consent.

A Walk Through Time

Moonwalk is not about fancy dance moves. It is about stories of dreams, of broken promises, of friendships that lasted, and those that didn't. It is a walk back in time to a childhood filled with cassettes, bicycles, balloon pants, and heartfelt friendships. It is a film that brings the retro villages of Ananthapuri alive once again.