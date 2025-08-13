ETV Bharat / entertainment

From Aamir Khan's Instant Yes To Nagarjuna Taking 4 Months To Decide: 5 Interesting Trivia About Rajinikanth's Coolie

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen with Coolie, a high-octane Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, and will release in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Packed with an ensemble cast, massive action sequences, and global hype, Coolie is already being talked about as one of the biggest Indian releases of the year. Beyond the trailers and advance booking frenzy, the film has several interesting stories that make it even more intriguing.

Here are five interesting trivia about Coolie you might not know.

1. Anirudh Used AI to Beat Creative Block

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is known for his energetic, chart-topping tracks. But even top talents hit roadblocks. While working on Coolie, Anirudh faced a creative block when writing the last two lines of a song.

In a candid interview with Sun Pictures, he revealed that he turned to ChatGPT for help. He even subscribed to the premium version to ensure better results. "I asked the AI, 'This is the song. I am stuck while trying to compose the last two lines. What do I do, man?' I swear, I am being honest," he said.

The AI generated 10 lines, and after reading one verse, Anirudh cracked the rest of the song himself. He openly admitted, "All creators face a block, but today, it is easier to get over such a block. I feel it is better to let it be rather than overthink about being stuck."

2. Convincing Nagarjuna to Play a Villain Took Four Months

Coolie marks Nagarjuna's first-ever antagonist role in his 40-year career. According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, getting him on board was more difficult than convincing Rajinikanth.