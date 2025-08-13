From Aamir Khan's Instant Yes To Nagarjuna Taking 4 Months To Decide: 5 Interesting Trivia About Rajinikanth's Coolie

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to return to the big screen with Coolie, a high-octane Tamil action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film hits theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, and will release in Tamil along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.
Packed with an ensemble cast, massive action sequences, and global hype, Coolie is already being talked about as one of the biggest Indian releases of the year. Beyond the trailers and advance booking frenzy, the film has several interesting stories that make it even more intriguing.
Here are five interesting trivia about Coolie you might not know.
1. Anirudh Used AI to Beat Creative Block
Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is known for his energetic, chart-topping tracks. But even top talents hit roadblocks. While working on Coolie, Anirudh faced a creative block when writing the last two lines of a song.
In a candid interview with Sun Pictures, he revealed that he turned to ChatGPT for help. He even subscribed to the premium version to ensure better results. "I asked the AI, 'This is the song. I am stuck while trying to compose the last two lines. What do I do, man?' I swear, I am being honest," he said.
The AI generated 10 lines, and after reading one verse, Anirudh cracked the rest of the song himself. He openly admitted, "All creators face a block, but today, it is easier to get over such a block. I feel it is better to let it be rather than overthink about being stuck."
2. Convincing Nagarjuna to Play a Villain Took Four Months
Coolie marks Nagarjuna's first-ever antagonist role in his 40-year career. According to Lokesh Kanagaraj, getting him on board was more difficult than convincing Rajinikanth.
The director revealed it took four months and eight narrations to persuade the Telugu superstar. Nagarjuna kept asking why he should break his image to play a villain. Lokesh finally flew to Hyderabad for one last pitch.
After hearing the script again, Nagarjuna said, "If not now, when will I do such a role?" and agreed. Lokesh promises that Nagarjuna's performance will be one of the film's highlights.
3. Aamir Khan Said Yes Without Hearing the Script
Bollywood icon Aamir Khan will make a cameo in Coolie, reuniting with Rajinikanth after nearly 30 years. What's remarkable is that he agreed without even reading the script.
Speaking at a pre-release event, Aamir said, "Lokesh came to meet me… The moment I got to know it's Coolie and Rajini Sir's film… I said yes." For Aamir, the role is a heartfelt tribute: "Sir, you are an inspiration to all of us. This is a small love from me, sir."
4. Rajinikanth Gets 'A' Certificate After 36 Years
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Coolie an A certificate, marking Rajinikanth's first such rating in 36 years, since Siva (1989).
While this reflects the film's intense action and darker tone, it has sparked concern among family audiences. Rajinikanth enjoys a huge fan base among children, and the adult-only rating means they won't be able to watch it in theatres. It's also the first 'A' certificate for a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, showing just how gritty and hard-hitting Coolie is expected to be.
5. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Early Review
Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin watched Coolie ahead of release and couldn't stop praising it. Congratulating Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in cinema, he wrote on X: "Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere." His positive review has further heightened the anticipation of the release.
A Film Full of Firsts and Special moments
Coolie is filled with outstanding behind the scenes stories, from AI-assisted song writing to once-in-a-lifetime casting options. Featuring Rajinikanth with a star cast that includes Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, it is poised to be a big screen spectacle.
Whether it is Nagarjuna's negative role, Aamir's cameo, or Rajinikanth doing a rare 'A' certificate project, Coolie is more than just an action movie.
