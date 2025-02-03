From 777 Charlie To Haathi Mere Saathi: Five Indian Films Where Animals Stole The Spotlight

Hyderabad: Indian cinema has long shared a special bond with animals, portraying them as more than just pets. From playing matchmakers to saving lives and even seeking revenge, these four-legged stars have won hearts with their unique roles. Here's a look at five unforgettable Indian films where animals took centre stage and left an unforgettable mark on audiences.

1. 777 Charlie (2022)

777 Charlie, directed by Kiranraj K, is a painful, heartwarming story with Dharma as the protagonist, played by Rakshit Shetty, who is living a negative and monotonous life. But Charlie, an impish and lively puppy, enters the scene and turns his life around with a kind of joyful impact. This serves as the emotional core of the film, with Dharma's sombre demeanour contrasting sharply with the vibrancy of Charlie's personality. Through their journey, Dharma learns about love, companionship, and a purpose in life. Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, and Bobby Simha also star in the film, which is a tender tribute to the relationship between man and dog.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

The evergreen family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, earns impeccable status on account of Tuffy, the adorable Pomeranian dog. Tuffy is the catalyst who unites Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) and Prem (Salman Khan). In one of the defining moments of the film, Nisha writes to Prem, explaining why the two of them cannot be together and asks Tuffy to deliver the letter. However, Tuffy surprises everyone when he gives it to Rajesh (Mohnish Bahl), leading to some emotional moments and a conclusion with the happy, "They live together ever after." Tuffy's shenanigans, including wearing fancy goggles and stylish clothes, indeed made him memorable to the viewers in the blockbuster.

3. Maa (1991)

The unusual hero of this film is Dobby, the dog, who is brave and unafraid of terror. The film follows the basic storyline of a Hindi movie during which Jaya Prada has to die halfway through the tale but comes back in the form of a ghost. While she can be a saviour for her husband and child, she is helpless with no ally left. But then enters Dobby, the family dog, who becomes her ears and eyes on the living world. The dead mother uses Dobby's special power of seeing ghosts to get her justice and avenge her death. The film definitely has a very different and unique premise and also an unusual heroic role for a dog.

4. Nagina (1986)

Nagina, starring the late actor Sridevi, is one of Indian cinema's most iconic fantasy films. Sridevi plays a shape-shifting serpent (icchadhari naagin) seeking vengeance against those who threaten her existence. The film is best remembered for the intriguing song Main Teri Dushman, featuring Sridevi's unforgettable snake dance. The movie was a blockbuster and cemented Sridevi's status as a superstar, even spawning a sequel, Nigaahen.

5. Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

An emotional drama starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja featured Ramu, a lovable and loyal elephant, as a key character. Not only is Ramu symbolic of playfulness, but he also played a vital role in bringing about the reunion of the estranged couple Raju (Rajesh Khanna) and Tanu (Tanuja). A few minutes later, Ramu sacrifices his life to bring the two together, moving audiences to tears. The song Chal Chal Mere Saathi, dedicated to the elephant, remains a classic hit, and Ramu's loyalty won him a devoted star among Indian cinema fans.