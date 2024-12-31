From 3 Idiots To Hera Pheri: Unmissable Bollywood Dramas And Comedies For New Year Entertainment

Hyderabad: As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2024, people around the globe will welcome the New Year 2025 with hopes, dreams, and new resolutions. The start of a new year symbolises a fresh beginning, and celebrations often last for weeks as families and friends gather to enjoy this festive season. If you're looking to make your New Year truly unforgettable, why not indulge in some cinematic magic? These eight Bollywood movies, filled with laughter, drama, and heartwarming stories, promise a happy and prosperous year ahead.

1. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Streaming on: Netflix

This Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif starrer is the ultimate ode to friendship and adventure. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film follows three friends on a life-changing road trip across Spain. With breathtaking visuals, soulful music, and lessons on love and life, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara encourages you to embrace the present and cherish the bonds you hold dear.

2. Happy New Year

Streaming on: Netflix

A perfect pick for a family movie night, Happy New Year stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, and Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Farah Khan, this film is a mix of comedy, action, and music as it narrates the story of a dance group plotting a heist. Packed with laughter, catchy songs, and light-hearted drama, it's an entertaining way to ring in the New Year.

3. Gulmohar

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

The National Award-winning Gulmohar is a heartfelt family drama that captures the emotions of a family moving out of their ancestral home after 34 years. Featuring stellar performances by Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, this 2024 release focuses on family ties, heritage, and togetherness. Watching Gulmohar can inspire you to reconnect with your loved ones and make resolutions that strengthen familial bonds.

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

This iconic film directed by Farhan Akhtar celebrates friendship like no other. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai captures the essence of youthful camaraderie and life's changing dynamics. Its melodious soundtrack and memorable dialogues make it a must-watch with friends during the New Year celebrations.

5. Piku

Streaming on: Sony Liv

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Piku is a slice-of-life drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and the late Irrfan Khan. The story revolves around a young woman caring for her eccentric father as they embark on a road trip. With its relatable humour and touching narrative, Piku is a cinematic gem that reminds us of the beauty of parent-child relationships.

6. Andhadhun

Streaming on: Netflix

If thrillers are your go-to genre, Andhadhun is an absolute must-watch. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this edge-of-your-seat masterpiece stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. With its brilliant storytelling and suspenseful twists, this National Award-winning film will keep you hooked and add excitement to your New Year celebrations.

7. 3 Idiots

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Celebrate the spirit of individuality and ambition with Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. This Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharman Joshi starrer is a timeless classic that mixes comedy, drama, and life lessons. Addressing the pressures of academic and societal expectations, 3 Idiots motivates viewers to follow their dreams and embrace their passions. It's the perfect inspiration to kickstart 2025.

8. Hera Pheri

Streaming on: (YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, and more)

End your New Year binge-watch session with a hearty dose of laughter by revisiting the comedy classic Hera Pheri. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, this Priyadarshan-directed film is a rollercoaster of hilarious misunderstandings and witty dialogues. Even after 24 years, it remains an evergreen entertainer that guarantees non-stop laughs for viewers of all ages.

Why Watch These Films?

Bollywood films have a unique ability to touch hearts and bring people together. Whether it's the value of friendship, the importance of family, or the sheer joy of laughter, these movies offer a perfect blend of entertainment and life lessons. By incorporating these films into your New Year celebrations, you can create cherished memories with loved ones and set a positive year ahead.

So, grab some popcorn, gather your friends and family, and immerse yourself in the cinematic magic of these Bollywood masterpieces. Here's wishing you a happy, prosperous, and movie-filled New Year 2025!