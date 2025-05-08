ETV Bharat / entertainment

From 1996 To 2025: Tracing India's Miss World Hosting History

Hyderabad: As the global spotlight returns to India for the 72nd edition of the Miss World Festival, set to take place in Telangana from May 7 to 31, 2025, it is time to reflect on its vibrant history with the prestigious international beauty pageant. This marks the third time India will host the Miss World contest, highlighting the country's growing prominence in global cultural events.

The Historic 1996 Edition: Miss World in Bangalore

India first welcomed the Miss World pageant in 1996, a landmark year not just for the country but also for the event's evolution. Organised by Amitabh Bachchan's ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd), the pageant was held in Bangalore (now Bengaluru), with participants from 88 countries and territories. Newcomers included Bosnia & Herzegovina, FYRO Macedonia, and Bonaire, while Grenada returned to the competition 26 years after Jennifer Hosten's win in 1970.

This edition made history by becoming the first Miss World to be covered online, launching its official website and offering real-time updates and candidate profiles - a leap into the digital age.

Delegates began arriving in Delhi on November 3, with the opening ceremony held in the capital. The contestants then travelled to Seychelles for a fashion show and shoot, before returning to Bangalore for the main events. The finals were staged at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, watched by over 1 billion people worldwide.

Despite its grandeur, the 1996 edition was marred by protests. Various organisations under the "Federation of Opponents to Miss World" deemed the event demeaning to women and an affront to Indian culture. Despite threats and demonstrations, the government stood firm, and the event concluded without disruption.

Greece's Irene Skliva was crowned Miss World 1996, while India basked in the success of pulling off such a massive production.

Miss World Returns to India in 2024

After 28 years, India once again hosted the Miss World event, this time the 71st Miss World pageant on March 9, 2024 in Mumbai at Jio World Convention Centre. Hosted by former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar, India's Miss World made a comeback with representatives from over 120 countries.

Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India World 2022 from Karnataka represented India. Sini is a graduate in Finance and is currently enrolled in the CFA program, thereby representing an evolution in India's representation of intellect and beauty.