From 1000 Babies to Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Thrilling Movies and Shows Streaming This Weekend

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches, OTT platforms are set to treat viewers with a variety of new films and series, perfect for binge-watching. From reality shows that delve into the lives of glamorous socialites to intense thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat, the lineup for October 18, 2024, promises something for everyone. Here is a comprehensive look at the latest offerings from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives (Season 3)

Kicking off the weekend on Netflix is the much-anticipated third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. This reality show has captivated audiences with its glimpses into the extravagant lifestyles of Bollywood's elite. The new season shifts focus to the fierce rivalry between the elite circles of Delhi and Mumbai, featuring returning favourites, such as Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor, alongside new faces, such as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shalini Passi. While previous seasons have garnered mixed reviews, with an IMDb rating of 4.2, fans of the genre are excited to see how the dynamics unfold this time.

Woman of the Hour

Also premiering on Netflix is Woman of the Hour, a thriller starring Anna Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto. The film centers on a young actor who becomes entangled with a serial killer while participating in a dating show. With an IMDb rating of 6.8, the film combines elements of suspense and dark humour, providing a compelling watch for those who enjoy thrillers with a twist. The unique premise and Kendrick's performance are expected to draw significant viewer interest.

1000 Babies

For those craving suspenseful storytelling, Disney+Hotstar brings forth 1000 Babies, a mystery thriller that explores the life of a man whose enigmatic letters influence others in deadly ways. Featuring seasoned actors Neena Gupta and Rahman, this multilingual series (available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali) promises a captivating narrative filled with twists and emotional depth. Directed by Najeem Koya, 1000 Babies aims to engage viewers with its thought-provoking premise and intricate plot.

The Devil's Hour (Season 2)

Returning for a second season, The Devil's Hour continues its dark and twisted narrative, exploring the supernatural elements that haunt its characters. Starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, the show delves deeper into the lives of Lucy, Isaac, and Gideon as they navigate an increasingly complex web of events. With an IMDb rating of 7.6, the series has received critical acclaim for its writing and performances. Fans of supernatural thrillers will be eager to see how the story evolves in this season.

Snakes & Ladders

In addition to the supernatural drama, Amazon Prime Video also premieres Snakes & Ladders, a Tamil-language series that follows four impulsive children caught in a perilous game involving criminals and law enforcement. Directed by a team of talented filmmakers, including Ashok Veerappan and Kamala Alchemis, the series features an impressive cast including Naveen Chandra and Srinda. With nine episodes, this drama is poised to attract viewers looking for thrilling narratives grounded in reality.

Rivals

Also debuting on Disney+ Hotstar is Rivals, a drama that captures the intense rivalry between an Olympian-turned-politician and a television executive against the backdrop of 1980s England. With a talented cast including David Tennant and Alex Hassell, this series explores themes of power and ambition, making it a must-watch for fans of character-driven narratives.

With a diverse range of new releases hitting the screens this weekend, viewers are spoiled for choice. Whether you are drawn to the glamour of Bollywood reality shows, the intrigue of supernatural thrillers, or the depth of dramatic storytelling, there is something for everyone to enjoy.