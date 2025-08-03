Friendship Day 2025: Vardhaan Puri Gets Candid About Deepest Bond, Childhood Crush, And 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' Feels

Hyderabad: Today, August 3, marks Friendship Day, and actor Vardhaan Puri is on a heartfelt, nostalgic ride, tracing his steps all the way back to the innocence of kindergarten.

"My earliest memory of friendship is straight out of a sweet, silly film," he says. "In kindergarten, there was this really cute girl who always sat next to me. She kept looking at me during class and though I pretended not to notice, I was loving every second of it. Then one day, she didn’t sit next to me, and I started crying. She came back, said sorry, and declared, ‘Now you’re my best friend. When we grow up, we’ll get married.’ I was over the moon."

Vardhaan Puri on Friendship Day 2025: ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’ Isn’t Just a Movie Line (Photo: Special arrangement)

While childhood crushes came and went, one bond that stood the test of time is with his cousin and confidant, Krish Bagwe. "He’s my best friend. He’s been by my side when I was completely shattered and also when I was shining. Once, after someone betrayed my trust, Krish told me, 'This is a lesson from the universe.' That line stuck with me. It helped me protect my peace, grow, and heal in a much healthier way. He always knows what to say, and he never judges."

When it comes to cinematic friendships, Vardhaan doesn't hesitate before naming his favorite: Dil Chahta Hai. "That iconic trio of Aakash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan), and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) in the film...it felt so raw and real. It showed how deep and layered male friendships can be... it was funny, flawed, yet full of love at the same time. That’s the kind of bond I’d love to live and experience in my own life."

Vardhaan Puri (Photo: Special arrangement)

So, old-school friendship bands or today’s instant DMs, what wins? "I love both," he says thoughtfully. "Friendship bands remind me of those carefree school days, the laughter, the inside jokes, the lunchbox sharing. They’re tangible memories you can hold. But DMs...they keep the connection alive in today’s fast-paced life. Why choose? Both are good and have their own charm. The past is precious, and the present is powerful. I value both equally."

And if his life had a chapter on friendship, what would he call it?

"Pyaar Dosti Hai," he grins. "I’m filmy, yes, but it just fits. Friendship, to me, is the most beautiful and superior form of love."

For the unversed, Vardhaan Puri is the grandson of legendary actor Amrish Puri. He made his acting debut in the 2019 film Yeh Saali Aashiqui, and has since appeared in Bloody Ishq, Bobby aur Rishi Ki Love Story, and more.