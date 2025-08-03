ETV Bharat / entertainment

Friendship Day 2025: How A Friend’s Loan Took A Hyderabad Dreamer to Bollywood

Hyderabad: If there had been no fee, there would have been no FTII Pune. Without FTII, there may have been no theatre and short films in Mumbai, no Chittagong, no Pink, and certainly no Moeen in Gully Boy or the Tyagi twins in Mirzapur.

All of that might never have happened if not for one act of friendship that changed everything.

On Friendship Day 2025, we spotlight a story that puts friendship at centre stage.

Vijay Varma was born on 29 March 1986 into a Marwari business family in Hyderabad. Before acting, Vijay tried many fields. Software, fashion, marketing, even theatre until he realised that acting was not a hobby, it was his calling. But admitting to that dream felt impossible, even to himself.

Determined, Vijay applied to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune without his family's knowledge. His first attempt failed. When he reapplied and cleared the entrance exam, he faced his single biggest obstacle. He lacked the fee.