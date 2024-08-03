Friendship Day 2024: Must-Watch Bollywood Movies That Perfectly Depict The Beauty Of Companionship

Hyderabad: Imagining life without friends is a challenging task. This is exactly why every first Sunday of August is set aside to honour this pure connection, celebrated worldwide as Friendship Day on August 4. This day gives people around the globe the opportunity to show appreciation to their friends for their unwavering support. The concept of friendship has captivated Bollywood filmmakers, leading to the creation of numerous films centred around this theme. True movie enthusiasts understand that Bollywood excels at depicting human emotions on film, particularly the essence of friendship. Now let's explore the realm of cinema where the spirit of friendship reigns supreme.

1. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008): One notable film that encapsulates the theme of friendship is Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. This Bollywood romantic comedy takes viewers on an exhilarating adventure featuring Jai and Aditi, who happen to be best friends. Despite their significant bond, both characters stubbornly reject the idea that they might be in love with one another. With actors Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza leading the cast, this film is an entertaining experience and is available on Netflix.

2. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Another great movie is Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a film that emerged as a masterpiece thanks to the creativity of director Ayan Mukerji. Released in 2013, it showcases the electrifying chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, intertwined with their relationships with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor, making it a favourite among viewers.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): A timeless classic is Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regarded as a fan favourite for its unique exploration of friendship. The film popularised the dialogue 'Pyaar Dosti Hai', emphasising the foundational belief that friendship often supersedes romantic love. Featuring prominent stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, it reinforces the enduring nature of true friendship, which possesses the strength to weather any storm.

4. 3 Idiots (2009): In the comedy-drama 3 Idiots, the journey of three engineering students emphasises the significance of genuine friendship. The film highlights how true friends can empower each other to overcome challenges, showcasing the profound connection that binds them together.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara presents a vibrant exploration of friendship through the adventure of four friends embarking on a week-long trip to Spain before one of their weddings. This film, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, delves into the themes of camaraderie and the importance of living life to the fullest.

6. English Vinglish (2012): English Vinglish chronicles the life of an Indian housewife who forms an unexpected circle of friends in New York City, fueled by her ambition to become proficient in English. Within her language class, the students forge strong bonds centred on mutual learning, empowering her with newfound confidence. The portrayal of her friendship with a fellow student from France is particularly poignant.

7. Student of The Year (2012): Student of The Year showcases how rivalry can unintentionally create distance between friends. The narrative beautifully illustrates their eventual reconciliation, evoking nostalgic emotions and reminding viewers of their own friendships that may have drifted apart over time, sparking many real-life reunions.

8. Queen (2014): In Queen, we follow Rani, who, after being dumped by her fiance, embarks on her honeymoon alone in Paris. There, she meets Vijaya, who boosts her self-esteem, and later, in Amsterdam, she shares a room with three men in a hostel, leading to liberating experiences through their budding friendship.

9. Phir Hera Pheri (2006): Phir Hera Pheri, the sequel to the beloved Hera Pheri, serves up a delightful mix of humour and unforgettable scenes. This film reunites the trio of Raju, Shyam, and Babu Rao, as they navigate new, comical challenges involving mistaken identities and a kidnapping case, resulting in a series of laugh-out-loud antics.

10. Cocktail (2012): Lastly, Cocktail, directed by Homi Adajania, features Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. This film captures the complexities of friendship, romance, and heartbreak. Upon its release on July 13, 2012, it received positive acclaim, and it has now been 12 years since its debut. For those who haven't experienced this captivating tale on the big screen, it is now available for viewing on various OTT platforms.

All these films highlight the importance and value of friendship in our lives. This rich tapestry of films can be watched by anyone who wants to appreciate and celebrate the bond of friendship, whether on Friendship Day or any other day of the year.